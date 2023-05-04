AKA is Netflix's new number one movie - and it's one of the best action flicks around

Netflix has been busy with its releases of late but while it has been busy promoting a number of new TV shows, a movie has cropped up on the site that needs your attention now!

AKA is a French action film and while its director and star may be unknown to some, they are both making huge strides in action movie circles.

AKA is from the same team behind Lost Bullet and Lost Bullet 2 - two movies you need to seek out, if you haven't done so already. Director Morgan S. Dalibert was the cinematographer on those movies and he has teamed up with their star Alban Lenoir to create a fun, thrill-ride of a film.

Currently it has a score of 75% on Rotten Tomatoes. We reckon this will go up, though, as there are only a handful of reviews for AKA right now - despite it rocketing to the top of Netflix's charts.

Here's what Netflix has to say about the movie: "Adam is a lone wolf with countless fake identities and passports who does the dirty work for any government who’ll hire him. His new mission: Infiltrate a criminal organization in France to thwart an imminent attack.

"This time, however, he’ll need a foolproof identity — so he’s told to use his own. But when Adam (Alban Lenoir) ends up bonding with the crime boss’s son, he faces a moral dilemma that may jeopardize his mission."

According to Flix Patrol, AKA has hit the number one spot on Netflix in a whopping 76 countries - for some reason, in the US it can't topple Pitch Perfect - meaning the world's appetite to see kicks, punches and punchy kick-ass explosions shows no signs of letting up.

Here is the current top 10 movies on Netflix (globally) right now...

1. AKA

2. A Tourist’s Guide to Love

3. Hunger

4. PAW Patrol: The Movie

5. Kiss, Kiss!

6. A Quiet Place Part II

7. The Lodge

8. The Father

9. F9

10. Murder Mystery 2

You can watch the trailer below, which has a cameo from none-other than Eric Cantona...