Adidas takes on the croc with all-new adiFom Superstar Shoe

Adidas has always positioned itself at the forefront of footwear design, but its latest project looks set to be a bit of a gamble.

Introducing adidas' new off-duty essential: the adiForm Superstar.

The sneaker brand's latest endeavour looks set to channel the popularity of the undeniably divisive croc - a plastic slip on clog that took over catwalks worldwide despite looking more at home in your back garden.

With the line's first endeavour replicating the iconic Superstar silhouette, the lace-less design is available in two distinctive monochromatic colour-ways - Core Black/Cloud White and Core White/Core Black.





The adiFom Superstar is definitely distinctive - with its slip-on, shell-toe silhouette emulating the original sneakers made famous by their popularity among NBA basketball players.

The Superstar initially gained traction in 1969 as a new take on the classic basketball shoe, subsequently becoming a must-have streetwear design.

The all-new slip-on design also retains the chunky look made famous by the Superstar, with the new design constructed from a foam-like material that's made using 50% natural and renewable materials.

Think clog-meets-urban-wear when it comes to these slick sneakers (or are they sneakers?).

It follows a surge in popularity for the distinctive and divisive croc, with their parent company seeing profits nearly double in 2021 compared to sales figures from 2017.

Featuring the Superstar's emblematic three stripes, the brand new adiForm design stays true to the original, even going as far as embossing the trefoil on the trainers' heel tabs.

Available on adidas' Singapore website for $‎109 (approximately £67 GBP), the adiFom Superstars can currently be purchased from select adidas websites and look set to be rolled out worldwide shortly.