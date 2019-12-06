Adidas takes on gravity with International Space Station collaboration

Adidas is giving their famous Ultraboost trainer a space-themed makeover as they team up with the International Space Station to reveal the Ultraboost 20.

The Goodbye Gravity collection is available now , and boasts a blue and violet metallic boost midsole, because if you’re doing a space collaboration, you might as well make it shiny.

Adidas hope that the running shoes will give athletes the “ultimate combination of comfort and responsiveness” to help you train to the peak fitness of an astronaut.

The trainers also have something called Tailored Fiber Placement, which is stitching constructed around the front and side of the shoe to provide a balance of support and flexibility.





Adidas Running’s Vice President of Design, Sam Hardy said the company had plans to take the collaboration to “even greater heights”.

“The revolutionary Ultraboost range has consistently pushed the boundaries of running shoe design since first launching, with each new release going one step further than its predecessors,” he added.

“In the adidas Ultraboost 20, we have lift-off again. The new silhouette has been carefully crafted to provide a high level of energy return for the wearer, combining our iconic Boost midsole with a Primeknit upper featuring Tailored Fiber Placement. This means the shoe responds to every step by propelling the runner forward.”

There are three colour options available (with the metallic boost); white, black and solar red.

Available now, a pair of these trainers will cost you £159.95 - not unreasonable when you consider the Ultraboost 19 costs the same.