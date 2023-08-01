Adidas renames trainers 'Satellite Stompers' in honour of Harry Styles

As any self-respecting Harry Styles fan will know, the Adidas Gazelles glued to his feet have become just as synonymous with the British pop star as his musical back-catalogue.

In light of this, Adidas has decided to take things one step further, by renaming their best-selling trainers in honour of the platinum-selling British pop star.

Renamed 'Satellite Stompers', the name was first coined by Styles fans who took inspiration from the former One Direction star’s Top 20 single, Satellite.



A publicity stunt which no doubt looks to boost sales for the trainer giant, footwear fanatics hopping over to the Adidas site will now discover the distinctive design's history - complete with a paragraph on Styles' favoured 'Satellite Stompers'.

First launched in 1966 as the brand's first suede design, the Gazelle has undergone something of a resurgence in recent years.





The sneakers' popularity has spawned in part from viral unboxing videos on social media platforms including TikTok, as well as stans purchasing the trainers to wear at the pop star's live shows.

Now, according to the refreshed description on the Adidas website, the trainers hold the "ability to elevate any ensemble".

"The Adidas Gazelle has become a staple in Harry Styles’ wardrobe, leaving a lasting impression on his dedicated fans, who affectionately refer to them as Satellite Stompers,” reads the page.

The site continues: “The shoe’s timeless design, featuring a sleek silhouette and iconic three stripes, perfectly complements his unique aesthetic. Its versatility and comfort make it an ideal choice for both casual and formal outfits.”

It's a move that can only be described as the brand's latest bid to boost sales following adidas' fallout with US rapper Kanye West.

The sportswear giant dropped West back in October following a slew of anti-Semitic remarks posted online, with his Yeezy designs still available for purchase on the site.

