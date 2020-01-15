Adidas launches limited-edition 3D Mickey Mouse Stan Smith trainers

Ever fancied transforming your feet into 3D works of Disney-themed art? Well, now you can courtesy of these slick looking adidas sneakers launched as part of the brand’s Chinese New Year Mickey Mouse Pack.



Featuring a design that’s set to make your eyes melt just a little (in a weirdly delightful way) alongside some slightly more subtle graphics, the CNY: Mickey Mouse Pack features two of the brand’s most iconic silhouettes - the Stan Smith and the Superstar.





The designs incorporate prominent numbers in Chinese tradition, alongside the clean distinctive block colouring the brand has become renowned for.









With three distinct designs, the pack includes the CNY Mickey Mouse Stan Smith 3D, the CNY Mickey Mouse - Out of Office Stan Smith, and the CNY Mickey Mouse - Out of Office Superstar.





As you’d expect, the CNY Mickey Mouse Stan Smith 3D is an eye-catching offering that contains a 3D-inspired design on the upper, alongside printed soles.





The sneakers also come complete with a pair of 3D glasses which turn the all-over design into a fully readable comic strip.





We need these in our lives.





In addition to the bold 3D offering, the CNY Mickey Mouse Out of Office Stan Smith and Superstar designs features distinctive Mickey Mouse graphics.

Both of the offerings include a handwritten printed message declaring that Mickey is taking a trip away for the Lunar New Year. It’s something a little different I guess?





Set to launch on 18 January, the limited-edition pack is set to be available on the adidas store.





