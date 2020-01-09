​Adidas launch limited-edition psychedelic Predator mash-up boots

Whether you’re a sneakerhead or not, chances are you’ve heard of the legendary Adidas Predator boot. A piece of sporting history, the brand has now taken a deep-dive into the depths of the footwear archives to produce a limited-edition mash-up based on their classic design - and it’s a beaut.



Yes, the Adidas ‘Archive Mutator’ Predator has landed - and it’s pretty much a melting pot of every classic colour scheme and design combination you could think of.





The design has been created in partnership with Predator experts @thepredcollective and @thepredatorpro in order to crowd-source the most loved elements of past Predator offerings.





The new design fuses the various iterations of the original Three Stripes’ design, drawing inspiration from as far back as 2004 to create the new hybrid offering.









The boots underside features an oil-slick inspired design, while the metallic gold and silver stripes are contrasted by the vibrant blue, orange and yellow upper patchwork





They’re brash, they’re eye-catching and best of all, they feature new technology.





Featuring SL rubber details, a brand new Primeknit collar and split tooling, the boots use Fusion Skin as the main material.





Nifty tech and upgrades aside, the ridiculously good looking kicks do cost a pretty penny, coming in at £300 a pair.





But with only 2000 sets up for grabs, they’re sure to sell out fast. You can nab yourself a pair before it’s too late by hopping over to the adidas webstore.





