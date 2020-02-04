Adidas has created a sustainable American football pitch using ocean plastic waste

American football has been the only subject on most people’s lips this Super Bowl weekend, with the Kansas City Chiefs stealing victory from the grasp of the San Francisco 49ers in dramatic style.



Adidas, however, has taken a more eco-friendly approach to the annual sporting event, as the sportswear giant unveiled it has created a sustainable American football pitch made from 1.8 million plastic bottles.





Now that’s what we call upcycling.





Sourced from remote islands, beaches and coastal communities usually blighted by ocean plastic, the waste collected has been turned into pellet-like infills that are essential underlay for artificial pitches.









Not only does this plastic layer add padding when it comes to impact force on the artificial surface, but it also provides an added level of traction.





The pitch, which has been installed at Miami Edison High School, is just one small step towards reducing the impact of human waste on the world’s oceans.





"We believe that through sport we have the power to change lives, and this field is a demonstration of our taking action on that belief," noted Cameron Collins, Adidas’ North America director of football.





"More than a place for these young athletes to play, it's a reminder of our collective responsibility to end plastic waste."





Here’s to hoping it’s a move towards a more sustainable future for American football.





