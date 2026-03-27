Reading & Leeds 2026 adds 60+ new names and a brand new dance stage

Reading & Leeds festival isn’t messing about this year. After locking in a seriously strong set of headliners late last year, the festival has now dropped a second wave of over 60 acts, which helps create a clearer picture of how the weekend will shake out.

Set to return across the August Bank Holiday weekend at Little John's Farm and Bramham Park, the 2026 edition was already looking stacked. Fontaines D.C., Florence + The Machine, Dave, Charli XCX, RAYE and Chase & Status are all set to headline, with Kasabian locked in for a Leeds-only Thursday slot.

Leading the latest additions are Loyle Carner, Maisie Peters and Violet Grohl, alongside names like Declan McKenna and Holly Humberstone. It’s a mix that leans heavily into that crossover space R&L has been pushing in recent years, part indie, part pop, part leftfield, and serves everyone.

Elsewhere, there are a few scattergun additions, from Viagra Boys to Gunna (Reading only), plus The Lathums and The K’s (both Leeds only). You’ve also got Duke Dumont and Hybrid Minds bringing some electronic weight, while newer names like Paris Paloma and James Marriott keep things feeling current.

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Maybe the most interesting addition, though, isn’t an artist, it’s a venue. 2026 will introduce The Warehouse, a brand new dance stage aimed squarely at late-night energy.

Given how much R&L has leaned into electronic music in recent years, it feels like a natural next step rather than a gimmick, and could easily end up being one of the busiest parts of the site.

There are also a few smaller details that round things out nicely, like appearances from Absolutely and Amma, sisters of headliner RAYE, which adds a bit of continuity to the lineup.

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All in, this is exactly what you want from a second wave in a year where there is no Glastonbury. You can grab tickets here.





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