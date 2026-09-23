Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black 20th anniversary to be celebrated in star-studded London show

Two decades after Amy Winehouse released Back to Black, the seminal album is coming home to Camden for a very special one-night-only concert.

The Amy Winehouse Band will perform the album in full at Camden’s Roundhouse on Wednesday 21st October, with original producers Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi reunited for the celebration.

And they won't be doing it alone. A seriously impressive collection of artists and friends of the late star will take on Amy's songs, with Corinne Bailey Rae, Jorja Smith, Lianne La Havas, Yebba, FLO, Jessie Reyez, Baby Rose, Nia Smith, Sasha Keable and Skye Newman among the special guests.

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The event’s music will be masterminded by Ronson and Remi alongside Amy's long-term musical director Dale Davis, producers Paul O'Duffy and p*nut, and Darcus Beese.

“I’m honoured to be asked to come celebrate Amy alongside Salaam and some amazing artists worthy of singing her songs,” said Ronson. “Doing justice to the legacy of Back to Black is the order of the night.”

Released in October 2006, Back to Black remains a much-loved, landmark album, earning Winehouse five Grammy Awards and selling more than 25 million copies worldwide. Its combination of brutally honest songwriting, retro soul, with Winehouse's unmistakable voice cementing her place as one of the defining artists of her generation. The creative partnership with Ronson also gave us a perennial wedding party classic in the shape of her cover of ‘Valerie’, found on Ronson's Version album and also as a live bonus track on Back to Black in some territories:

Mark Ronson ft. Amy Winehouse - Valerie (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

What sort of anniversary would it be without a reissue though? A deluxe version of Back to Black will arrive on 23rd October, featuring unreleased demos, rare B-sides and a live performance recorded at Amsterdam's Paradiso in 2007. It will also include previously unseen photography and new liner notes from Ronson and Remi.

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And if you can't make it to Camden, the concert will be broadcast on BBC Two in late October, with BBC Radio 2 also airing the show during Jo Whiley's programme on Monday 26th October from 7pm.

How to get tickets for Back to Black 20

An official artist pre-sale is available to fans who pre-order a 20th Anniversary edition of Back to Black from the Amy Winehouse Official Artist Store by 12pm on Monday 28th September.

General ticket sales open at 10am on Thursday 1st October, with tickets available via Metropolis Music.

Twenty years on, it feels particularly fitting that Back to Black is being celebrated in Camden – the London neighbourhood that was so closely intertwined with Amy's life and music. Expect this one to be very hard to get tickets for.





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