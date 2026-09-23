Harrods menswear department gets a revamp — and it’s all about getting you weekend ready

Harrods has given its menswear department a major refresh, unveiling a newly redesigned Designer Collections room on the second floor of its luxury Knightsbridge store.

The reasoning behind the revamp is pretty simple: according to Harrod’s buyers, the average moneyed bloke isn't necessarily looking for one big-ticket fashion flex any more. Instead, they're increasingly looking for clothes that can form a complete wardrobe, and work across everything from lazy weekends to slightly smarter occasions. It’s about convenience, taking the stress out of finding the perfect full fit.

The new space puts that idea front and centre, with a particular focus on the modern weekend wardrobe. That means greater prominence for the sorts of pieces that can do a bit of heavy lifting in your wardrobe, including outerwear, knitwear and gilets.

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Big name brands

As you’d expect from the store for big spenders, there are plenty of big names to browse. The Designer Collections room brings together brands including Herno, Purdey, Barbour, Sease, Orlebar Brown, Paul & Shark and Vilebrequin, alongside an area curated by Harrods itself. A new dedicated pop-up space will also allow Harrods to host exclusive launches, seasonal collections and events to attract window shoppers across the year..

"The new Designer Collections room marks a significant expansion of our lifestyle

category and reflects how our customers are increasingly shopping for a complete

Wardrobe,” says Yasmin Mehmet, Menswear Buying Manager at Harrods.

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“We are seeing growing demand for versatile pieces that seamlessly transition across different occasions, particularly within categories such as outerwear, knitwear and gilets. By bringing together a carefully curated selection of brands and creating an environment dedicated to discovery and inspiration, we are further strengthening our offer for the modern menswear customer."

The new Designer Collections department is now open, so if you’re in a fix for a fit for Friday, take a look.





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