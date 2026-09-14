Oasis confirm 2027 world tour: Here's how to definitely (maybe) get tickets

Oasis have officially announced another huge global tour. After a good old tease across socials, the band have confirmed Live 27.

Registration has already opened for a chance to get tickets, and strict rules are already in place which is no surprise given the absolute stampede (and online queues) it took to secure spots for Live 25. Registration for a chance to buy tickets for all the 38 live shows across UK, Ireland, Mainland Europe and US is open now. However, fans must register before Thursday 17 September 4pm BST (5pm CEST / 8am PT / 11am ET) for a chance to buy tickets.

Demand for Oasis Live ’27 is expected to be extremely high (again, no surprises), and so this registration process has been put in place to reduce queuing times and organised ticket touting in order to give genuine fans the best possible chance to buy tickets. Registration is open now at www.oasisinet.com .

Latest Videos From Shortlist Watch full video here:

Oasis have today ended months of feverish speculation with the announcement, and Oasis Live ‘27 will see the band play 38 live shows, visiting Scotland, England, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, France, Italy, US and Ireland. With the exception of homecoming shows in Manchester, the tour will see the band perform in a completely new set of locations from the Oasis Live ‘25 tour. Fellow musician and artist Richard Ashcroft will also be returning on the band's live tour as a Special guest at all shows.

A post shared by Oasis (@oasis) A photo posted by on

Fans who are successful with the registration will be sent a unique, non-transferable code to access an allocated onsale window. In the UK, onsale will take place across Friday 25, Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 September, with three onsale windows on each day. Fans will be informed directly which of the onsale windows they can access, and at what time. The registration process is the only public way to buy tickets for Oasis Live ’27. There will be no general onsale or other public presales outside of this process. This structure has been created to ensure the purchase process is as fair and smooth as possible for Oasis fans. Standard ticket prices will be fixed and range between £71.50 and £266.60, including fees.

We don't have any idea of what the setlist will be like yet, and it's likely that this will stay under wraps until opening night. Although, given the duo are performing at all new venues (bar Manchester) it's not a complete stretch to imagine they might mix it up considerably over the previous 2025 tour setlist. Will there be new music? Who knows... Liam has previously stated that the band have no intention of releasing new music for fear of critical backlash.

May

May 21 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 23 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 25 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 28 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 29 Glasgow, Celtic Park

June

June 04 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 06 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 08 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 11 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 12 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 15 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 18 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 19 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 22 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 25 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 26 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

July

July 02 Munich, Allianz Arena

July 03 Munich, Allianz Arena

July 10 Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

July 11 Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

July 16 Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 17 Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 23 Paris, Stade de France

July 24 Paris, Stade de France

July 29 Rome, Stadio Olimpico

July 30 Rome, Stadio Olimpico

August

August 10 Boston, Gillette Stadium

August 13 Boston, Gillette Stadium

August 14 Boston, Gillette Stadium

August 20 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

August 21 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

August 24 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium