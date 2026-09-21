No Oasis at Glastonbury 2027, says festival head

In some of the biggest music news of 2026, Oasis recently announced another tour for next year, but the band apparently won’t play at the UK’s most famous music festival, Glastonbury.

A small gap in the Oasis Live ’27 schedule led some fans to speculate the band could play the festival, but organiser Emily Eavis has replied to one fan, appearing to shut down the rumours.

“Sorry Jimmy, not this time,” Eavis responed to Instagram user named Jimmy Chew following an post announcing Glastonbury ticket details. He had previously commented “please say you’ve got Oasis,” on the post.

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Next year’s Glastonbury festival begins on 23rd June, 2027, and runs until 27th June. This sits amid Oasis’ run of gigs at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, with dates on the 22nd, 25th and 26th June.

In order to play Glastonbury, the band would need to play consecutive days in Manchester and Worthy Farm — and there’s a four-hour drive between the two, and that's when the festival isn’t on.

It's a bit of an ask.

Possible headliners

Oasis last played Glastonbury more than twenty years ago, in 2004, following sets in their 90s heyday in both 1994 and 1995.

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Emily Eavis, who has been a key part of the running of Glastonbury festival since 1999, has confirmed the headline acts for 2027 have been secured. She said so during an interview with BBC Radio 4’s PM programme.

No acts have been announced for Glastonbury 2027 yet, though, with Eavis simply suggesting Madonna is not among the headliners.

Bookmakers favourites to appear at the festival's Pyramid stage in 2027 include Sam Fender, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX and Eminem.

There was no Glastonbury this year — it was one of Worthy Farm’s “fallow" years, intended to let the farm's environment recover from having 200,000-plus people move in for the weekend.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2027 go on sale from 1st October, starting with coach packages ahead of general ticket sales on 4th October. Weekend tickets cost £408 and, as usual, they will be in high demand, even without a hand from Oasis. To be in with a chance of attending the festival, you need to pre-register for access over at the festival site — registration closes on 25th September.





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