Mighty Hoopla 2026 acts announced, including headline Lily Allen set

The line-up of 2026’s Mighty Hoopla has been announced, and it includes a headline set from the currently red hot Lily Allen.

Much like her 2026 tour, whose London Palladium dates sold out in minutes, Lily Allen will play her West End Girl album at the festival, as a “UK festival exclusive.”

Allen will headline the South London festival on Saturday, May 30th, while Scissor Sisters top the bill on Sunday, May 31st.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on November 11th. Pricing has not yet been announced, but there is a £20 deposit scheme, and the rest of the balance is not due until 2026.

Here are the other artists listed for the two days:

May 30th

Jessie J

Todrick Hall

JLS

Horse Meat Disco

Agnes

Appleton

Empress of

Heather Small

House Gospel Choice (DJ)

Lucy Spraggan

Mae Muller

DJ Paulette

Say Now

The Artful Dodger

Tulisa

May 31st

Perrie

Five

Alexandra Burke

Trixie Mattel

Booty Luv

Cascada

Estelle

FKA.m4a

Jaguar

Jodie Harsh

Kiesza

Liberty X

Louise

Mykki Blanco

Shura

The Wanted 2.0

This is not the whole line-up. This year, there were seven stages at Mighty Hoopla, before factoring in extras like the Red Bull dance area. There will be plenty more to come.

Once again, Mighty Hoopla will take place at Brockwell Park, despite all the kerfuffle in 2025 that for a moment made it look as though it and the other Summer festivals at the site — including Wide Awake and Cross the Tracks — might get canned last minute.

In May 2025, a local campaigner raised a legal challenge, based on the argument that the music events would take over the park for 37 days, which is above the legally permitted 28-day limit.

The group behind that campaign, Protect Rockwell Park, is currently crowdfunding money for its efforts so the Mighty Hoopla may end up with more hoops to jump through to actually take place.

In 2026 organiser Brockwell Live plans to once again host a whole series of Brockwell Park events including Wide Awake (May 22nd), Field Day (May 23rd), Cross The Tracks (May 24th), City Splash (May 25th), Brockwell Bounce (May 27th), Mighty Hoopla (May 30-31st) and finally the Lambeth Country Show on June 6th and 7th.





