Macklemore announces London concert and tour following Ed Sheeran drama

You must have been actively avoiding music news over the last couple of weeks if you’ve missed the Macklemore saga, and the rapper has now announced his own mini tour including a date in London.

There’s not long to wait either. Macklemore’s Free Palestine Tour will land in London on 30th October, at the 12,500-capacity Wembley Arena.

This date follows concerts in Paris on 29th October and Dublin on 26th October, all at sizeable arenas.

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“All proceeds benefiting organisations supporting Palestine and the Palestinian movement,” reads the tour poster.

To sign up for ticket availability details, you can enter your number over at the Macklemore website. And given the timescale we’re working with, it can’t be long before tickets go on sale.

Pop problems

This announcement follows Macklemore’s departure from the Ed Sheeran Loop tour following his pro-Palestine statements made during a performance. As Macklemore explained in a a statement, Sheeran was threatened with being blocked from performing at all if he did not remove the rapper from the tour.

Sheeran has said the decision to remove Macklemore was the “promoter’s decision,” rather than his own. He played two dates with Sheeran at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, on 4th and 5th September, and was initially signed-up to perform at most dates until the US leg’s end in November.

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Since then, Sheeran’s own self-labelled “apolitical” stance has been criticised widely, while other support acts Aaron Rowe, Beoga and Lukas Graham have also left the tour.

To add to Sheeran’s — a pop star with net worth of upwards of £400 million — woes, there’s word his Gilette Stadium shows in New England this weekend may have to be cancelled thanks to a major incoming storm.

Ed Sheeran last played in London at The O2 Arena’s Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball in December 2025, while the Loop tour is yet to have a single London date announced.





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