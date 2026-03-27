London's Moth Club future saved (for now) as developer plans are blocked

Good news for fans of live music — Moth Club has been saved from developer plans that could have threatened its future.

A planning application to build a small block of flats right next to Moth Club has been refused by Hackney council.

Protesting against the building of new flats typically has a whiff of the NIMBY about it, but as followers of pubs, clubs and live venues know, having residential developments built next to them is never good news for their ongoing fortunes.

“Thanks to everyone who signed, shared and stood with Moth Club, the planning application for the building directly next to us has been refused! This is a huge win. We couldn’t have done it without your support,” Moth Club wrote on its Instagram page.

A petition to voice opposition to the erection of flats nearby the venue was launched in 2024, and has since racked-up more than 34,000 signatures.

“The fight is not over,” though, as Moth Club notes. The blocked planning application is just one of two, which the petition organisers say were “deliberately split into two applications to avoid the obligation to include social housing.”

The applications are for a small block of flats, and retail space, right next to Moth Club, and then another larger block nearby on Mornington Lane.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“If these developments are approved, the noise, disruption, and potential complaints from future residents could jeopardise the venue's future, dealing yet another blow to London’s dwindling independent venue scene,” reads the petition’s blurb.

In July 2025, the government announced plans to help pubs and music venues avoid noise complaints, including requiring greater soundproofing for any planned nearby residential developments. But we don't blame Moth Club for its concern.

“Without being able to make noise, we can’t make money. And without being able to make noise, we can’t stay open,” Moth Club general manager Edie Kench-Andrew told the BBC back in late 2024.

Moth Club has some great events coming up, including three nights with Benn Watt and Tracy Thorn before the end of the month (long sold out, of course), a Harry Hill-headlined comedy night on April 8th and Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor on April 27th.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



