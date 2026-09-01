Jay-Z is taking over Trafalgar Square with a pre-show immersive pop-up this week
The rapper is celebrating 30 years of music – and 25 years of The Blueprint – with a nostalgic trip back to 2001
London is about to get a very Jay-Z-shaped dose of nostalgia, with a huge immersive pop-up experience arriving in Trafalgar Square from today, September 1st.
The five-day installation is part of 'JAY-Z 30', celebrating three decades since the rapper began his career, and comes just days before his two huge shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 4th and 5th September.
Running until Friday 5th September, the free-to-visit experience will transport fans back to 2001, the year Jay-Z released The Blueprint. Yes, it's been 25 years Jay-Z world beating album reached our ears. Expect a wall of televisions playing music videos, live performances and 'period programming' from the era, giving recent converts to Jay-Z's best album a taste of what the cultural landscape was way back in the year of our Lord 2001.
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And if the trip down memory lane isn't enough, there'll also be an exclusive Jay-Z 30 merchandise collection available to buy at the pop-up, created specifically for the 30th anniversary celebrations.
The experience also celebrates the collaboration between Armand de Brignac and Assouline's The Book of HOV: A Tribute to JAY-Z, giving fans another reason to part with some cash while they're there.
The London installation follows the first chapter of Jay-Z 30 in New York, with the celebration set to continue in Paris alongside his show there on 10th September, before heading to Los Angeles for his October dates.
For Londoners, though, this is a particularly timely chance to get into the Jay-Z spirit before he hits Tottenham. His 4th and 5th September shows will be his first UK performances as part of the Jay-Z 30 celebrations. Jay-Z last played London way back in June of 2018 — that time supporting his missus, Beyonce, on her worldwide stadium tour.
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Gerald Lynch is the Editor-in-Chief of Shortlist, keeping careful watch over the site's editorial output and social channels. He's happiest in the front row of a gig for a band you've never heard of, watching 70mm cinema re-runs of classic sci-fi flicks, or propping up a bar with an old fashioned in one hand and a Game Boy in the other.
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