London Podcast Festival 2026 starts this week: Full show line-up and all the details

The London Podcast Festival returns to King’s Place this week for yet another epic run of live podcast shows.

Not been before? It’s the 11th year the festival has been held, and it is one of the best way to see your favourite podcasts in person — and tickets don’t cost a fortune either.

It begins on 3rd September, and you can check out the entire list of upcoming shows below.



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When is it, and where?

Once more Kings Place is home to the London Podcast Festival. It’s just a few minutes’ amble from King’s Cross rail station.

The first shows are on 3rd September, and the festival runs through until 13th September.

What’s the line-up

Among the London Podcast Festival’s most recent announcements are Paloma Faith’s guest spot on Jameela Jamil’s show Wrong Turns on 11th September. And that Lou Sanders will be the guest on Outsiding with Caitlin Moran & Adam Frost, on 4th September.

Here’s your entire show list round-up, along with prices, but bear in mind each ticket comes with a £2 booking fee attached, which isn’t reflected in the figures below.

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