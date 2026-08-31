London Podcast Festival 2026 starts this week: Full show line-up and all the details
Including No Such Thing As A Fish and The Guilty Feminist
The London Podcast Festival returns to King’s Place this week for yet another epic run of live podcast shows.
Not been before? It’s the 11th year the festival has been held, and it is one of the best way to see your favourite podcasts in person — and tickets don’t cost a fortune either.
It begins on 3rd September, and you can check out the entire list of upcoming shows below.
When is it, and where?
Once more Kings Place is home to the London Podcast Festival. It’s just a few minutes’ amble from King’s Cross rail station.
The first shows are on 3rd September, and the festival runs through until 13th September.
What’s the line-up
Among the London Podcast Festival’s most recent announcements are Paloma Faith’s guest spot on Jameela Jamil’s show Wrong Turns on 11th September. And that Lou Sanders will be the guest on Outsiding with Caitlin Moran & Adam Frost, on 4th September.
Here’s your entire show list round-up, along with prices, but bear in mind each ticket comes with a £2 booking fee attached, which isn’t reflected in the figures below.
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- 3rd September 7pm: How AI is reshaping our minds (£16)
- 3rd September 7pm: The World’s Coolest Disabled (£12)
- 4th September 7pm: Outsiding with Caitlin Moran & Adam Frost (£20)
- 4th September 7pm: The Final FronTia with Tia Kofi (£18)
- 5th September 4:30pm: Chart Music: The TOTP Podcast (£20)
- 5th September 4:30pm: Disniversity: The Nightmare Before Christmas Special! (£16)
- 5th September 7pm: Clara & Munroe Are Into It (£18)
- 5th September 7pm: The Empire Film Podcast (£20)
- 6th September 12:30pm: Audio Drama Done Quick (£12)
- 6th September 2:30pm: We Fix Space Junk (£16)
- 6th September 4:30pm: Ade Oladipo Presents... The Green Chair LIVE (£18)
- 6th September 4:30pm: An Audience with Madame Magenta (& Bernard) (£16)
- 6th September 4:30pm: Camlann: An Audio Drama (£14)
- 6th September 7pm: Counter Pressed with Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Friends (£16)
- 6th September 7pm: Wooden Overcoats Live: Rudyard On The Moon (£22)
- 9th September 7:30pm: The Power of a Book (£20)
- 10th September 7pm: Tommy's Brownload (£17.50)
- 10th September 7:30pm: Why Are You More Successful Than Me? with Richard Bacon (£20)
- 11th September 7pm: Life After Prison (£12)
- 11th September 7pm: The Truth (In My Opinion) (£20)
- 11th September 7pm: Wrong Turns with Jameela Jamil (£23)
- 12th September 11:30am: Ask the Nincompoops (£12-16)
- 12th September 2pm: 7 Steps to Making a Comedy Podcast (£8)
- 12th September 2pm: Beef and Dairy Network Podcast (£20)
- 12th September 2pm: Make Your Podcast Sponsor-Ready: Craft Your Commercial Story (£8)
- 12th September 2pm: Shaping Tomorrow (£12)
- 12th September 4pm: Make Better Pod Recordings (£8)
- 12th September 4pm: What Are Charting Podcasts Doing on Socials? (£8)
- 12th September 4pm: Why Make a Podcast Now? (£8)
- 12th September 4:30pm: Black Prose (£14)
- 12th September 4:30pm: No Such Thing As A Fish: Drop Us A Line (£17)
- 12th September 4:30pm: Wrestle Me! (£18)
- 12th September 6pm: Help! Podcasting Melted My Brain (£8)
- 12th September 6pm: Beyond The Top 10: The Audiences Podcasting Underserves (£8)
- 12th September 6pm: I Started a Podcast, What Now? (£8)
- 12th September 7pm: No Such Thing As A Fish (£27)
- 13th September 2pm: The Guilty Feminist (£18)
- 13th September 4pm: How to Start a Podcast (£8)
- 13th September 4pm: Marketing Your Podcast on Social Media (£8)
- 13th September 4:30pm: NonCensored (£18)
- 13th September 4:30pm: Our Table with Judi Love (£23)
Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
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