Hospital Records is hosting an affordable London day festival this Summer

Festival season is getting closer, and we’ve just heard about a boutique one from Hospital Records that’s a whole lot cheaper than most.

As part of its 30th birthday celebrations, Hospital Records is holding a Hospital30 Block Party day festival on August 1st.

It will take place at Number 90 Bar in Hackney Wick, which is a food spot that turns into a party zone at night.

But Hospital30 Block Party will be an all-dayer featuring a massive 60 artists playing across six stages.

As this is Hospital Records, the general musical theme will of course be drum and bass. The entire line-up has been published too.

It includes sets from High Contrast, London Electricity, DJ Marky, Black Sun Empire and Fred V. And for once you won’t have to stay out until the small hours to get the most from the event.

It runs from 2pm to 11pm, and Number 90 Bar is only a couple of minutes’ walk from Hackney Wick tube station. Bliss.

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Drum 'n' ace

The venue provides somewhere around 4,000-person capacity, and we’re promised chill out zones and outside areas as well as the six stages.

You don’t have to pay a fortune to get in either. Tickets are priced at £40, while a limited early allocation will be available for £35. To be in with a chance of one of those cheaper tickets, you’ll need to sign up for the pre-sale period.

It opens up at 7pm on March 24th, while general sale is at 7pm on March 25th.

“Hospitality has always been about bringing people together, and with the Hospital30 Block Party we're creating something really special - the first outdoor meets indoor, multi-space drum & bass day party of its kind in the capital,” says Chris Goss, Hospital Records co-founder.

“Six stages, brilliant artists representing diverse sonics and thousands of the drum & bass community all coming together under the midsummer sunshine.”

Food options will be provided by street food vendor specialist Hackney Bridge, found just over the other side of the river from Number 90 Bar.





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