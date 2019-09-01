Best yoga mats 2019: for beginners and pros - all budgets considered

Yoga has become one of the most popular forms of fitness in recent years, probably due to its accessibility - and as these best yoga mats show, it can be done on pretty much any budget.

Just about anyone can enjoy yoga, no matter their level of fitness - from complete beginners wanting to kick off their yoga journey as a means to start moving, to the more advanced yogis who love throwing themselves upside down.

More and more people are therefore beginning to take their practice more seriously, and even buying their own mats so they can practice at home or while on the go.

Finding the right yoga mat for you is all about preference - as well as the type of yoga you practice. From more cushioned offerings for Yin yoga to the stickiest mats for a better grip in more sweaty situations, such as hot yoga, these mats have it all depending on your yogi needs.





Upvote the one that has a place in your practice.





Best bike turbo trainer 2019: smart cycling trainers for indoor riding

Best yoga blocks: transform your yoga with these blocks.

Best Yoga Mats 1 . Liforme £100 Buy now from Liforme You know someone’s serious about their practice if they bring a Liforme mat to class; they’re considered the gold standard when it comes to yoga. Trusted as the best by yogis wanting to push themselves to the next level, the Liforme mat made its name thanks to its soft and comfortable yet firm and grippy texture, which you can sweat all over and still not slip once. Best of all, though, are the alignment markers lasered into the mat, reminding users where to place their hands and feet for the perfect posture. Best for: Alignment 19 4 Thanks for voting 2 . Yogi Bare Paws X £85.95 Buy now from Yogi Bare Longer and wider than your average, the Yogi Bare Paws X mat offers more space for practicing your asanas without sacrificing what this brand is known best for: great grip. The mat’s natural rubber is not only perforated for a more intense grip but it’s also extra thick, adding some well-needed supportive comfort, especially if you like going upside down. Best for extra space 13 14 Thanks for voting 3 . Jade Yoga Harmony £60 Buy now at Yoga Matters Sustainable mat maker Jade Yoga has made its niche in bringing together eco-friendly materials and performance. The Harmony mat is made from 100 percent natural rubber sourced from rubber trees instead of PVC, a material known for its ozone-damaging substances. Alongside being sustainable, it also makes for a great balance of grip and cushioning, ideal for all-round practice consisting of both seated poses and balances. Best all-rounder 0 5 Thanks for voting 4 . Yogamatters sticky mat £16 Buy now at Yoga Matters This Sticky Mat from YogaMatters is super basic, making it ideal as a beginner’s mat - especially those starting out who aren’t sure just yet if yoga is for them. At just £16, it has the perfect amount of stick for the jobr without costing the earth. And unlike most yoga mats, it’s machine washable, which will come in handy if you’re feeling lazy after class. Best for beginners 0 5 Thanks for voting 5 . Yogamatters Eco Travel mat £28 Buy now at YogaMatters One major downside of having your very own yoga mat is that they aren’t exactly easy to get from A to B, especially when travelling. The answer? A travel yoga mat, of course. One of the best on test was the super lightweight Yogamatters travel mat. Weighing just 700g, it’s not only thin enough to be folded up and popped inside any bag, but it offers a strong grip during practice, something most travel mats struggle to have. Best for portability 0 6 Thanks for voting 6 . Yoga Studio The Grip mat £52 Buy now at Yoga Studio If you’re looking for a pro-level yoga mat but don’t want to have to remortgage your house to afford it, Yoga Studio has just the thing. The Grip mat brings proper yoga studio-quality for a much more affordable price. And it not only wicks away moisture as you work up a sweat, but it features alignment markers so you can check your footing before falling forward into Uttanasana. Best for the pro on a budget

0 6 Thanks for voting 7 . Cork Yogis Classic Yogi mat £65 Bu now at Cork Yogis If you really want to make a statement about your attitude towards ethical living and saving the environment, you can’t get better than buying a Corkyogis mat. The social enterprise supports and empowers survivors of human trafficking by pumping a portion of the profits made from each mat into the Destiny Reflection Foundation. Made from earth-friendly, natural materials, the Classic Yogi mat also provides an amazing non-slip, anti-bacterial surface for your practice with a grip that increases as you sweat. Best for earth lovers 0 6 Thanks for voting 8 . Form Pro Round mat £79 Buy now at Amazon If you love being upside down in yoga and favour arm balances over back bends, British company Form’s Pro Round mat is your best bet. Not only is it pretty huge, but it’s also super cushioned to support those inevitable falls. Following the trend of only making mats that are super eco-friendly, the Pro Round is made from recycled natural rubber and plastic bottles, helping the fight against single-use plastic waste. Best for inversions

0 6 Thanks for voting 9 . Lululemon Reversible mat £58 Buy now at Lululemon If you like to mix up your yoga practice from a fast-paced power flow to a more tranquil hatha, Lululemon’s reversible offering has two sides to suit both types. It’s made with a polyurethane top layer that absorbs moisture to help you get a grip during sweaty practices, while the natural rubber base gives you cushioning and grip in low-sweat classes. It also boasts an antimicrobial additive to help prevent mould and mildew (good if you forget to clean it after a sweaty class). Best for versatility

0 7 Thanks for voting 10 . Manduka GRP £108 Buy now on Manduka The GRP is one of the thickest mats out there. At 6mm, it gives some great support for the knees and wrists. As you can probably tell from the name, it also boasts some rather impressive grip tech making it especially useful for hot yoga. Basically, the hotter and sweatier you get, the stickier the mat becomes, performing its best when you’re working your hardest. Not the most portable, mind. Best for hot yoga

3 11 Thanks for voting View More