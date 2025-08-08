METRIX: 6 things to know about the immersive "gym-meets-nightclub" workout competition where £5k is up for grabs

It seems like barely a day goes by without some kind of fitness trend rearing its impressively toned body, and making us feel incredibly lazy. Although in fairness we’ve definitely succumbed to peer pressure, having most recently jumped on the Hyrox trend , tried our hands at Padel and tested out hyperbaric oxygen therapy .

Our latest adventure? The world of METRIX. Imagine Hyrox, but more friendly. METRIX is the brainchild of former Royal Marine Will McClaren, and sports scientist Toby Spooner. It’s a 360 fitness experience that fuses high-energy workouts with club-quality music, with a dash of run-club romance thrown in for good measure. The pair wanted to transform the competitive workout scene from a testosterone-fuelled space to an inclusive, fun, and relaxed environment.

Sound like the muscle-testing scene for you? Here's 6 things you need to know about METRIX.

METRIX: In short...

1. What exactly is METRIX?

METRIX is a full day experience where fitness meets music and wellbeing in a community focused event. There’s a £5k prize fund up for grabs too, in case you needed some motivation. As well as the actual workout zones, it has been designed to be a whole day experience where you can meet other competitors, so essentially you have a built-in afterparty once you’ve finished. There are loads of places to get good food, even to have a drink, ice baths, saunas, showers and more.

They have all-day DJs and Club Level sound production meaning that you basically feel like you’re at a club - you’ll definitely be sweating just as much.

2. What exercises do you do?

Similar to Hyrox, the competition consists of five different workout stations: ski erg, burpees, row erg, bike erg, and a final sled push & shuttle run. You have 10 minutes at each station to accumulate as many metres as possible. You do METRIX with a partner, and like Hyrox you can spit these stations however you like, within the classic you-go-I-go format (with one person doing the station and the other resting).

Crucially, there are no wall balls. Thank them later.

3. Why did they create it?

“I think a lot of people do exercise for fun now,” founder Will McClaren told Shortlist.

“I know people who played sport professionally at the highest level but when they do fitness now, they just want to have a laugh. But, I think people still want something to work towards, a goal of some kind to give their workouts a focus.

"We wanted to promote serious and genuine athleticism and fitness but at the same time, we want people to enjoy themselves. That’s been taken away in a lot of other competitions; we wanted to bring that fun element back, one that wasn’t just about fit people from the gym, but about everyone.”

“When we do the competition,” he added, “it’s a dark environment so people aren’t looking at you and it’s not quite so intimidating. Also we don’t emphasise running - a lot of people can’t run 8km [like you do in Hyrox] - it’s too long for someone who doesn’t enjoy running. And, your technique can start breaking down.”

Plus, there's been a huge increase in the number of people meeting their partners through fitness related activities - especially the rise of run club romances. METRIX may just be your new wingman… In fact, at their very first event, they actually had a matchmaker ticket, where you bought a ticket for yourself and you would be partnered up with someone who had done the same - sort of like a cross between a blind date and a teammate. Whilst they’ve put that on hold for the next couple of events as they hammer out the logistics, rumour has it they’ve been talking to dating-app Bumble about creating something similar once more…

4. How does it work?

METRIX is very tech driven; you and your partner have your own unique login code, and at each station there’s a tablet which you punch this into which allows everything to be tracked. They don’t have judges in the workout space because they didn’t want to take away from the relaxed environment that’s created through the loaction, the lighting, and the music.

5. What's on offer?

Despite having launched only a year ago, the METRIX team already have some seriously cool partnerships lined up, with the likes of Swiss Sports company On, Prime Time, and Exhalt. There are a load of different refuelling options, a recovery zone, and even physios offering massages as well as the saunas, and ice baths mentioned above. Basically, they have everything covered, from your wellness to your fun.

6. How can I participate?

METRIX tickets cost £120 for a standard entry ticket. However, as you have to enter with a partner, it’s £240 total for both of you. Whether you enter as a mixed double or a single sex duo, it’s the same price. For context, a Hyrox entry will cost around the same, clocking in at around just over £100.

The next METRIX London event is kicking off on 28th September and there is still a chance to sign up and compete. If you fancy an excuse to have a holiday, they're also holding one in Cyprus on 18th October. Their Manchester METRIX has just wrapped, having kicked off on Saturday 2nd August. You can head to their website to read more and get involved - either as a spectator or a participant.