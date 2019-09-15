Best gifts for vegans: great ideas for vegan and vegetarians

It’s a good time to be a vegan. Once a culinary fringe, concerns about animal welfare and the environment have now significantly increased people’s interest in going meat-free: one study even found that a third of people in the UK had either given up or reduced the amount they ate meat.

Vegan food, make-up, clothing and other products are now firmly in the mainstream: great news for those of us who don't want to use any animal products.





So, whether you're a vegan who wants to buy yourself a treat, you're looking for gifts for vegan friends, or you're a non-vegan who just wants a more animal-friendly shopping basket, look no further: here's our guide for the best gifts for vegans.





Best vegan gifts 1 . Online vegan cooking course £28 for three months Buy from Brownble If you or a friend are huge foodies, then this online vegan cooking course might be for you. With 300 videos already available on the site, and more added every week, you'll never be short of inspiration when it comes to food. It could also be the perfect gift for anyone just starting out on their vegan journey – all videos are in a clear, step-by-step format so simple that even complete beginners will be able to find their way around the kitchen. This is an American programme, but you can access it anywhere in the world – a great gift for anyone just starting out on their vegan journey or who wants to mix up their meal plan. 2 . Vegan baby gift set for new mums £36.95 Buy from Etsy If a friend has just given birth and you want to give them something special, this gorgeous baby gift set from Alice and Peg could be what you're looking for. As well as cute little cotton teethers, bamboo muslin squares and cotton body suit for the little one, there's also some treats for mum, too – a gorgeously enriching natural soap, suitable for sensitive skin, and a beauty balm that can be used as a cleanser, moisturiser or as a treatment balm. And, of course, it's all sustainable and vegan. 3 . Vegan snack hamper £24.50 Buy from Amazon Another gift you'd do just as well to keep for yourself, this chocolate hamper will keep you going with snacks for a while (or you'll eat it all in one go. One of the two). As for what's in there, there's a real mix. Alongside chocolates and snack bars, you'll also get sour cream and onion cashews, peanuts, biscuits, pomegranate sweets and more. If it is for a gift, you can also include a personalised gift message, and the distributor promises a beautifully hand packaged hamper, too. 4 . Vegan cheese making kit £28.50 Buy from Not On The High Street Vegans often cite cheese as the thing they miss the most – so what better gift than this totally vegan cheese making kit? Containing absolutely zero animal products, the kit contains ingredients for six different types of dairy free cheeses – and all cheeses are made from cashews or macadamia nuts, the gold star ingredient for vegan cheese. You'll be able to make mozzarella, ricotta, feta, parmesan, mascarpone and halloumi – and there's enough to make 20 batches overall, so you won't be running out any time soon. The box also comes with recipe cards with ideas for what to do with your cheese – if you haven't already eaten it all at the fridge, that is... 5 . Vivera meat replacement products from £2.99 Buy from Waitrose Before the rise in veganism and vegetarianism, us veggies never had much fun at pubs or restaurants, often ending up with a soggy risotto or 'mushroom burger' that was exactly as bleak as it sounded. But with more people eschewing meat, our options are getting better by the day. Case in point: Vivera, a German brand who make all manner of vegetarian and vegan meat replacement products. They have fake steaks, escalopes and our favourite – vegan shawarma, absolutely delicious and indetectable from the real thing. This isn't for everyone – some people don't care about faithfully recreating meat products. But if you or a loved one wants something authentic and tasty, you really can't go wrong with a bunch of these. Do check which products are vegan before you buy for yourself or anyone else, though – some are suitable for vegetarians, while others are fully vegan. 6 . Vegan pencils £7.50 Buy from Etsy If you're looking for a cute stocking filler or add-on present, these pencils are just perfect. With slogans including "the future is vegan", "plant powered" and "eat fruit not friends", these 2HB pencils are a great gift for any plant-based friends or family. And for £2 more, you can also buy the pencils in a clear plastic pouch to keep them all together. 7 . Hotel Chocolat dark chocolate vegan hamper £27.50 Buy from Hotel Chocolat There's a lot of food in this list – and for good reason. Being plant-based is no barrier to pigging out on ridiculous amounts of snacks, as this Hotel Chocolat dark chocolate vegan hamper amply proves. No surprises here, really – it's a box full of vegan, dark chocolate goods. There's dark chocolate and ginger puddles, fruit and nut slabs, cocoa nibs and a buche log, which sounds sophisticated but is pretty much just a delicious log of chocolate.

The company does note that though its dark chocolate is suitable for vegans, it is made in the same environment as milk chocolate – so they can't 100% guarantee its completely free from milk traces. 8 . Vegan cross body messenger bag £40 Buy from Ethical Market With so many companies using leather, it's incredibly refreshing to see something so fashionable, so aesthetically pleasing and so ethical. The bag contains two separate zipper compartments and an inside sleeve pocket, and its shoulder straps are removable for versatile style. Made using silk grain polyurethane, no animals are harmed during its creation. And if you want to check out more ethical goodies, Ethical Market, where the bag is available, is packed with sustainable and vegan products, from clothing, accessories and jewellery to homewares. 9 . Elvis & Kresse print room vegan wallet £75 Buy Elvis and Kresse There are plenty of vegan and non-leather wallets out there – but how many of them are made from genuine decommissioned fire-hose? Elvis & Kresse have been working with the London Fire Brigade since 2005, donating 50% of its profits and using retired fire-hose to create bags, wallets and other accessories. This particular model combines vintage printing blankets and fire-hose – it softens with use, but remains strong. It's definitely a talking point – the perfect gift, if you ask us. 10 . Beauty Bay 42 colour eyeshadow palette £25 Buy from Beauty Bay If you're looking for vegan friendly beauty, look no further than this forty two colour palette, perfect for mixing and matching and suitable for casual, daytime looks and smoky, dramatic nighttime looks. There's a mix of finishes here, too – matte, metallic and duochrome, which changes colour as you move. And it's also sorted into base, transition, crease, liner, pop and highlight shades, so even beginners can work out how to create a perfectly blended eye. And as well as being vegan, it's PETA certified cruelty free.

