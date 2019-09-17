Best hair masks 2019: treatment for dry, frizzy or damaged hair

Between colouring your hair for too long, blasting it with too much heat, keeping it up in a ponytail all the time, not getting it cut enough or just exposing it to the elements a little bit too much, it’s upsettingly easy to damage your hair.





And as anyone with hair damage will know, this can make your tresses look far from their best. Hair can dry out, leaving you with little to no shine, and you might even get a few split ends, making your hair look scruffy and messy no matter how much you try to style it.





But never fear – making sure you look after your hair is as easy as regular application of a hair mask. Available across the board – from cheap and cheerful to high-end luxury – you can treat your hair no matter the budget.





So for stronger, shinier hair, read on – here’s all you need to know about th best hair masks on the market right now.





Best hair masks 1 . OUAI Haircare Treatment Masque £30 Buy at Net-A-Porter Jen Atkins is considered to be one of the top hair stylists in the world, tending to the hair of celebrities including the Kardashians, Chrissy Teigen and Jennifer Lopez to name but a few. So you know you're in safe hands with her brand, Ouai. This mask uses artichoke leaf, tamarind seed extract and amino acids to seal in moisture, and if you've ever used the brand's other products, you'll recognise its gorgeous signature sent. An absolute treat to use. 2 . Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Banana 3-in-1 Dry Hair Mask Treatment £3.46 Buy one Amazon If you're looking for something cheap and cheerful to keep your hair looking lush without breaking the bank, this Garnier 3-in-1 dry mask could be the ticket. Designed particularly for frizzy hair, you can use the product as a normal wash-out conditioner, as a hair mask, left on for several hours, or simply leave it in for maximum hydration. And it's totally vegan! 3 . Olaplex Number 3 Hair Perfector £15.98 Buy here You've probably heard of Olaplex as a hairdresser favourite – it's offered in salons up and down the country. Previously only available to hairdressers, you can now buy the products yourself, giving you professional-quality hair without professional-level prices. The company's spiel is this: formulas in the product "seek out broken bonds in the hair and then restore them", meaning any broken sections will start to look their best again. This mask offers much the same, giving damaged hair a much needed boost. 4 . Davines Nourishing Repair Mask £11 Buy here Created and extensively tested in an Italian research laboratory, the Davines range of products has grown to include hair milk, shampoos, hair butters, hair oils and more. This mask contains numerous natural products – olive butter, jojoba oil, cherry oil and more – to nourish your hair, counteract static and smooth flyaways. Just leave on wet hair for fifteen minutes before rinsing – or, if you really need a boost, wrap your hair in cling film while you sit in the bath. The heat will help the mask sink in, giving you an even softer mane. 5 . Coco & Eve That's A Wrap Bundle £39.90 Buy on Amazon Containing a hair mask, tangle tamer and a hair wrap, this set has all you need to get your shiniest hair ever. The main attraction is the mask, which treats split ends, defrizzes, improves texture and, of course, adds hydration and shine. Either apply for a few hours or overnight if you really need a boost. The towel also boasts some pretty impressive specs – according to the brand, the microfibre fabric of the wrap will cut drying time in half, as well as protecting your hair. 6 . Toni & Guy Damage Repair Mask £4.79 Buy on Amazon Another product on the cheaper end of the spectrum, this damage repair mask from Toni & Guy is specifically designed for super damaged hair – so only one for those who need some intense help with their hair. This is a wet mask – so you can't put it on dry hair. Once you've shampooed your hair and rinsed, leave it on for about five minutes, then rinse again. Perfect for anyone who doesn't have a few hours to spare on haircare or simply wants a quicker fix. 7 . Bed Head by Tigi Resurrection Repair Treatment Hair Mask £7.98 Buy on Amazon Designed for heat and chemical damaged hair, this mask is another quick fix for the shower. Like the Toni & Guy mask, you can do this in just three to five minutes, applying from the middle of wet, washed hair and then rinsing. The mask is intended to be used once a week – so once your damaged hair is restored, you'll also be able to keep up the shine. And, pretty importantly, it smells great. 8 . Kérastase Resistance Masque Extentioniste £24.77 Buy on Amazon Another salonquality brand, Kérastase have been providing hairdressers with shampoos, conditioners and masks for years. This mask, enriched with creatine and maleic acid, works in a similar way to Olaplex, "repairing bonds" in the hair to improve strength. For use after towel drying, you only need a tiny dot – the brand recommends about a hazelnut's worth – to put through your hair. Leave in for five minutes, rinse and go!