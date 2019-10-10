Being vegan doesn't mean you have to miss out on any treats anymore – and this is true even of traditional dairy products like chocolate.

The huge increase in veganism means there's now a wealth of products for you to choose from, whether you're a dark chocolate fan, like something a little bit sweeter or are looking for something more unusual. Perfect for a stocking filler, a birthday gift, an office Secret Santa – or even just a little treat for yourself.

Here's our pick of the best vegan chocolate available to buy now. Upvote your favourite.



Want to make your own vegan food? Read our best vegan cookbooks shortlist and best food processors review.