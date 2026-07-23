Fancy renting out Guy Ritchie and Madonna’s old London pad? Now you can – if you’ve got £9K a month to spare

London is stacked to the brim with fantastic (and wildly unaffordable) homes, from historic houses, to penthouse flats with better views than right wing politicians. One such hidden gem is the former home of writer-director-producer Guy Ritchie and the Queen of Pop, Madonna which has landed on London’s illustrious rental market. All for a measly £8,992 per month – we’re assuming that’s excluding bills.

(Image credit: Dexters)

Ritchie owned the property back in the early 1990s. The white brick pad is a former coach house in Queen’s Gate Mews in Kensington. Madonna later moved in when the couple got together (around 1998), and the pair stayed there after their son was born. The property has had more screen time than Zendaya in The Odyssey, having appeared in Matthew Vaughn’s The Layer Cake, serving as the home of Daniel Craig’s character XXXX, a local drug dealer looking to retire. It also featured in the 1970 crime drama Performance, with the wider Mews appearing in the 2008 film The Bank Job.

(Image credit: Dexters)

It’s rumoured that Ritchie had a hand in the house’s decor too, having designed the house’s stainless steel kitchen which is located in a corner of the main living space. The Kensington pad spans over two floors and 1,540 square footage. It has an open-plan living area downstairs, the aforementioned Ritchie-kitchien, and two bedrooms and a study on the upper floor.

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(Image credit: Dexters)

As well as its Hollywooded history, the building actually dates back to the 1860s, with some original features like its white brick facade, arched ground floor windows, and Juliet balcony still in place.

It’s in a pretty perfect South-Ken spot too, a short walk from Hyde Park, The Royal Albert Hall, V&A, and crucially, plenty of pubs.

Dexters said that "Properties with this kind of history simply don't come up often” and the house itself is “full of character, beautifully finished, and perfectly placed for anyone wanting to be in the heart of South Kensington”

Whilst Richie and Madonna sold the house is 2003 to other owners, meaning they won't be your landlords, it's still a pretty cool flex. If you happen to have a spare £9k a month and are a bit of a movie / music nerd then maybe it's the perfect time to upgrade your studio bedsit,

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You can check out all the details of the listing at Dexters.





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