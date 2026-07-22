MUBI launches queer film competition with upcoming London showcase

If you want to dig into queer cinema, MUBI should already be high on the list of your must-have streaming services. But it’s now out to support queer cinema more explicitly in its new partnership.

MUBI and Gay Times have teamed up to launch a Queer Short Film competition, one that culminates in a London screening event for its three selected winners.

We don’t yet have details on how, or if, you’ll be able to get tickets to the the show, but we do know it’s currently pencilled in for some time between the 13th and 15th November.

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Its theme is “Queer Life: The Beauty and the Chaos” and entrants need to be between 10 minutes and 20 minutes long.

“At a time where forces are attempting to dismantle LGBTQIA+ rights and community, this project focuses wholly on showcasing the creativity, beauty and the joy of queer existence. Together, Gay Times and MUBI are creating a platform to encourage and celebrate those telling the stories of our community with honesty, integrity and passion,” says Solomon Thomson, Managing Director at Gay Times.

Mubi's queer collection

Each of the three winners will be given £1,000 in prize money — some of which will likely to go funding their travel to the showcase as MUBI and co. won’t be comp’ing that part.

There’s no word as to whether these shorts will eventually end up on the MUBI platform yet either, but the streamer has plenty for you to try out beforehand.

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Within MUBI’s library you’ll find the Pride Unprejudiced collection, which offers a load of slices of LGBTQIA+ cinema, including new films and oldies.

There’s Luca Guadagnino’s Queer from 2024, and classics like The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and The Times of Harvey Milk.

Want to dig in? A MUBI subscription costs £11.99 a month, while the £18.99 a month MUBI GO also includes a selected weekly cinema ticket.

To any aspiring filmmakers hoping to enter, the competition closes on 14th August and films made in 2025 or 2026 are eligible.





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