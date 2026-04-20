There’s a hidden Nintendo store inside an Argos on Tottenham Court Road

Nintendo has quietly dropped a new pop-up store in London, and it’s hiding in plain sight. The “Nintendo Experience Zone” has opened inside the Argos Tottenham Court Road, turning part of the shop into a surprisingly well-stocked corner of all things Mario, Zelda and beyond.

The discovery didn’t come via a big announcement, either. It was first spotted on TikTok by creator BadxGurlCosplay, with the find later picked up by VGC, which explains why it feels like one of those blink-and-you-miss-it setups rather than a full-blown launch.

At first glance, it’s just a regular Argos. Head inside, and you’ll find shelves stacked with Nintendo merch that’s usually a bit of a nightmare to track down in the UK. Plushies, action figures, and, most importantly for collectors, a solid run of amiibo are all on offer.

If you’ve ever tried to get hold of certain amiibo without paying resale prices, you’ll know that’s a pretty big deal. These things have a habit of disappearing quickly, and not always reappearing at retail.

There’s also the expected lineup of games and consoles, so if you’re after a new Switch title or picking up hardware, you’re covered.

Realistically, it’s the merch that makes this worth a visit, especially if you’re after something a bit more niche than what you’d find in your average high street shop.

It also taps into something Nintendo fans in the UK don’t get all that often: physical retail experiences. Outside of Japan and a handful of flagship stores in places like New York and San Fran, most of Nintendo’s more interesting products tend to live online.

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London did briefly get a taste of that last year with a pop-up in Westfield, which pulled in exclusive items from those global stores, everything from apparel to homeware. That one only lasted a few weeks, though, and once it was gone, so was the stock.

This new Tottenham Court Road setup isn’t quite on that level in terms of exclusivity, but it still fills a similar gap. Reports suggest there are items here that aren’t widely available elsewhere in the UK, even if they’re not strictly “Tokyo store” exclusives.

It’s not huge, and it’s not trying to be a full destination store. Think of it more as a well-stocked pit stop, somewhere you dip into rather than plan a whole day around. But for fans, collectors or anyone after a slightly more interesting gift, it’s an easy win.

The Nintendo Experience Zone is set to stick around for the next couple of months, so there’s no immediate rush. That said, if past pop-ups are anything to go by, the more desirable bits won’t hang around forever.

So if you find yourself near Tottenham Court Road and fancy a quick nostalgia hit, or just want to see what’s actually on the shelves, it’s probably worth a look before it quietly disappears again.





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