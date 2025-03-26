Shoreditch's 081 Pizzeria is serving free pizzas on its opening weekend

Love pizza? Us too. If you can get to London this April, there’s a decent chance you’ll be able to snag a free one.

081 Pizzeria is opening up a new restaurant in Shoreditch, and as part of the celebrations the first 81 patrons each day from April 4 to April 6 can get their pizza gratis.

You’ll have to be pretty early, though, as 081 Pizzeria will open each day at 11:30am. Don’t fancy eating in the brunch hours? Everyone else gets 25% off their bill in April.

We love a deal, but 081 Pizzeria is notable for its Neapolitan-style pizza alone. The pizzeria first opened its current Peckham restaurant in 2023, but chef and founder Andrea Asciuti spent two years before that at temporary spots across London, including at Fitzrovia’s The Smugglers Tavern

Asciuti’s 081 Pizzeria in Peckham was judged the 43rd best in Europe in 50toppizza.it 's 2024 list. It’s worth noting that list doesn’t include any Italian pizzerias — they get their own chart — but it’s an impressive feat nevertheless.

The new Shoreditch location is at 46 Great Eastern Street, close to both the Old Street and Shoreditch High Street stations. You can book a spot now at over at the 081 Pizzeria website.

The menu also brings some truly out-of-the-ordinary flavours — without too serious a price tag either. There’s the Flower Power Signature pizza, with toppings including yellow tomatoes, courgette flowers, smoked mozzarella and basil.

Or the Black Truffle and Honey pizza, with a Fior di Latte mozzarella base, truffle oil and and black truffle shavings, hazelnut crumble, honey and gorgonzola. It sounds incredibly rich, incredibly tasty.

081 Pizzeria also serves vegan pizzas and “pizza buns” including a deep fried bun with mortadella, pistachio and burrata.

We also have our eyes on the pistachio doughnut trio for dessert, filled with “sweet pistachio cream.” Anyone else feeling hungry?

The restaurant is a 2000 square foot venue, with room for 60 diners. At the time of writing there are plenty of slots during the opening weekend available to book. But that may change as the promise of free and cut-price pizza leaks out. Get in there.