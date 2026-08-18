London’s Borough Market is doing a one-night-only after-hours party – and this time it’s all about the BBQ

London has a plethora of markets, forming a delicious spider's web across the capital with local spots in Peckham, Dulwich, and Hackney to name a few. The markets really do a fantastic job of highlighting how multi-cultural our city is, bringing flavours of home for some and a world culinary tour for others without having to leave their postcode or drop dough on transatlantic flights. But as much as the slew of stunning spots try to rival the big kahuna, Borough Market remains the undefeated King of London’s food markets. Now, it’s flinging open its doors after hours for a full on party all about the art of barbecuing.

Evocatively called Flame & Smoke, the evening will take place on 10th September – presumably after the nationwide barbecue ban has lifted — between 6.30pm and 9.30pm. The evening will include live demonstrations, fire pits, masterclasses, Q&As with chefs and producers, a live DJ, and of course plenty of good food. In fact there will be a range of small plates specifically created for the evening showcasing exactly how good flame grilled food can be.

It’s not the first time the Market has put on an after hours foodie rave, having hosted an evening of fish back in May, as well as a festive special celebrating all things cheese. The idea behind the evenings is to do a deeper dive into a specific ingredient or food category, with expert advice on how to prepare, cook, and eat it. This time, it’s the tempestuous barbecue that’s coming into the spotlight, or, flame.

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Forget the days of burnt burgers and sausages which are blackened on the outside and dangerously underdone and suspiciously pink on the inside. The Borough Market BBQ bonanza is all about righting those scorched wrongs. The idea is to make your grilled goods more gourmet, learning how to go from charcoal-tastic to perfectly cooked fare.

(Image credit: Borough Market)

The evening will showcase “just how exciting, skilful and versatile cooking over fire can be.” Flame & Smoke celebrates the theatre, versatility and irresistible flavour of cooking over fire – the oldest cooking method we have.

Confirmed vendors so far include:

As Bethan Davies (head of the market) explains: "Our traders draw on traditions from around the world to create bold flavours and make exceptional produce sing. This is barbecue, Borough Market style.”

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Tickets need to be booked for the gig, priced at £7 for standard admission, and on sale now. It's set in Green Market and the open-air space beside Southwark Cathedral, but presumably once you get to the general Borough area, you can just follow your nose (and your rumbling stomach) like a cartoon character following a trail of smoke. You can book tickets here.





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