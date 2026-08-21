Sadie Sink, Tom Fletcher, and Ralph Fiennes amongst those shortlisted for 2026 Stage Debut Awards

London’s theatre scene is unmatched – beyond the starry West End, there are plenty of smaller fringe-esque venues, spaces above pubs, underground gigs, and even open air performances (weather providing). It’s not surprising that its bright lights attract moth-like actors who all prove their Hollywood credentials by providing some spectacular theatre. Now, that’s being recognised in the inaugural Stage Debut Awards.

The awards are in association with Netflix, proving that a). all the arts are interconnected, and b). further proof that the two industries (theatre and film) prop one another up. In case you couldn’t grasp it from the title, the idea is that the awards are solely awarded to those who have made some kind of stage related debut, be it directing, acting, producing or other. (No, your boyfriend who went to the theatre for the first time after being adamant he hated it then proceeded to cry during the whole second half of Hamilton does not qualify for a nomination. Yet). This year, Sadie Sink, Noah Jupe, Brendan Gleeson, Tom Fletcher, Robert Aramayo and Ralph Fiennes among nominees.

Several productions received multiple nominations this year. Romeo and Juliet earned nominations for Noah Jupe in both Best Performer in a Play and Best West End Debut Performer, while The Weir sees both Brendan Gleeson and Kate Phillips shortlisted for their respective West End debuts. New musical Paddington the Musical was nominated for Arti Shah and composer-lyricist Tom Fletcher, while Sing Street was recognised across the performance and composition categories. Redcliffe, 1536 and The Fifth Step also feature across this year's shortlist.

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This year's nominees range from 21 to 71 years old, with some embarking on stage careers at the beginning of their adult lives, and others embracing work on and off stage after a career in other areas of the arts . The shortlist celebrates breakthrough theatre talent from across the UK, with nominees recognised for work in the West End, at regional venues from Cardiff and Mold to Bath, Doncaster and Colchester, and on tour.

The nominees are:

Best West End Debut Performer

Levi Brown for Cyrano de Bergerac at Noël Coward Theatre

Brendan Gleeson for The Weir at Harold Pinter Theatre

Liv Hill for 1536 at Ambassadors Theatre

Noah Jupe for Romeo and Juliet at Harold Pinter Theatre

Cormac McAlinden for Inter Alia at Wyndham's Theatre

Ntombizodwa Ndlovu for Marie and Rosetta at @sohoplace

Alistair Nwachukwu for The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind at @sohoplace

Kate Phillips for The Weir at Harold Pinter Theatre

Arti Shah for Paddington the Musical at Savoy Theatre

Sadie Sink for Romeo and Juliet at Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Performer in a Play

Robert Aramayo for Guess How Much I Love You? at Royal Court Theatre, London

Zoë Armer for The Virgins at Soho Theatre, London

Noah Jupe for Romeo and Juliet at Harold Pinter Theatre, London

Assa Kanouté for Much Ado About Nothing at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre, London

Erin Kellyman for Evening All Afternoon at Donmar Warehouse, London

Dylan Malyn for To Kill a Mockingbird at Leeds Playhouse, and touring

Ruaridh Mollica for Clarkston at Trafalgar Theatre, London

Amber van der Brugge for Vincent in Brixton at Orange Tree Theatre, London

Best Performer in a Musical

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Jess Douglas-Welsh for Redcliffe at Southwark Playhouse Borough, London

Jess Folley for Burlesque at Savoy Theatre, London

Lydia Louise for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Watermill Theatre, Newbury

Julianne Pundan for Miss Saigon at Palace Theatre, Manchester, and touring

James Spence for Thespians at Mercury Theatre, Colchester, and touring

Sheridan Townsley for Sing Street at Lyric Hammersmith, London

Best Writer

Chris Ashworth-Bennion for The Red Rogue of Bala at Theatr Clwyd, Mold

Georgie Dettmer for Are You Watching? at Royal Court Theatre, London

Hannah Doran for The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights at Park Theatre, London

Leo Drayton for Dynolwaith at Sherman Theatre, Cardiff

Fran Kranz for Mass at Donmar Warehouse, London

John Morton for Eclipse at Chichester Festival Theatre

Jack Nicholls for The Shitheads at Royal Court Theatre, London

Danielle Phillips for Children of the Night at Cast, Doncaster

Best Director

Douglas Clarke-Wood for THIS IS NOT ABOUT ME. at Summerhall, Edinburgh

Ralph Fiennes for As You Like It at Bath Theatre Royal

Tommaso Giacomin for The Uncontainable Nausea of Alec Baldwin at New Diorama Theatre, London

Michelle McTernan for HOP – The Hopeful Hare at Swansea Grand Theatre





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