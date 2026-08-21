Sadie Sink, Tom Fletcher, and Ralph Fiennes amongst those shortlisted for 2026 Stage Debut Awards
It's an all star line up
London’s theatre scene is unmatched – beyond the starry West End, there are plenty of smaller fringe-esque venues, spaces above pubs, underground gigs, and even open air performances (weather providing). It’s not surprising that its bright lights attract moth-like actors who all prove their Hollywood credentials by providing some spectacular theatre. Now, that’s being recognised in the inaugural Stage Debut Awards.
The awards are in association with Netflix, proving that a). all the arts are interconnected, and b). further proof that the two industries (theatre and film) prop one another up. In case you couldn’t grasp it from the title, the idea is that the awards are solely awarded to those who have made some kind of stage related debut, be it directing, acting, producing or other. (No, your boyfriend who went to the theatre for the first time after being adamant he hated it then proceeded to cry during the whole second half of Hamilton does not qualify for a nomination. Yet). This year, Sadie Sink, Noah Jupe, Brendan Gleeson, Tom Fletcher, Robert Aramayo and Ralph Fiennes among nominees.
Several productions received multiple nominations this year. Romeo and Juliet earned nominations for Noah Jupe in both Best Performer in a Play and Best West End Debut Performer, while The Weir sees both Brendan Gleeson and Kate Phillips shortlisted for their respective West End debuts. New musical Paddington the Musical was nominated for Arti Shah and composer-lyricist Tom Fletcher, while Sing Street was recognised across the performance and composition categories. Redcliffe, 1536 and The Fifth Step also feature across this year's shortlist.
This year's nominees range from 21 to 71 years old, with some embarking on stage careers at the beginning of their adult lives, and others embracing work on and off stage after a career in other areas of the arts . The shortlist celebrates breakthrough theatre talent from across the UK, with nominees recognised for work in the West End, at regional venues from Cardiff and Mold to Bath, Doncaster and Colchester, and on tour.
The nominees are:
Best West End Debut Performer
- Levi Brown for Cyrano de Bergerac at Noël Coward Theatre
- Brendan Gleeson for The Weir at Harold Pinter Theatre
- Liv Hill for 1536 at Ambassadors Theatre
- Noah Jupe for Romeo and Juliet at Harold Pinter Theatre
- Cormac McAlinden for Inter Alia at Wyndham's Theatre
- Ntombizodwa Ndlovu for Marie and Rosetta at @sohoplace
- Alistair Nwachukwu for The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind at @sohoplace
- Kate Phillips for The Weir at Harold Pinter Theatre
- Arti Shah for Paddington the Musical at Savoy Theatre
- Sadie Sink for Romeo and Juliet at Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Performer in a Play
- Robert Aramayo for Guess How Much I Love You? at Royal Court Theatre, London
- Zoë Armer for The Virgins at Soho Theatre, London
- Noah Jupe for Romeo and Juliet at Harold Pinter Theatre, London
- Assa Kanouté for Much Ado About Nothing at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre, London
- Erin Kellyman for Evening All Afternoon at Donmar Warehouse, London
- Dylan Malyn for To Kill a Mockingbird at Leeds Playhouse, and touring
- Ruaridh Mollica for Clarkston at Trafalgar Theatre, London
- Amber van der Brugge for Vincent in Brixton at Orange Tree Theatre, London
Best Performer in a Musical
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- Jess Douglas-Welsh for Redcliffe at Southwark Playhouse Borough, London
- Jess Folley for Burlesque at Savoy Theatre, London
- Lydia Louise for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Watermill Theatre, Newbury
- Julianne Pundan for Miss Saigon at Palace Theatre, Manchester, and touring
- James Spence for Thespians at Mercury Theatre, Colchester, and touring
- Sheridan Townsley for Sing Street at Lyric Hammersmith, London
Best Writer
- Chris Ashworth-Bennion for The Red Rogue of Bala at Theatr Clwyd, Mold
- Georgie Dettmer for Are You Watching? at Royal Court Theatre, London
- Hannah Doran for The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights at Park Theatre, London
- Leo Drayton for Dynolwaith at Sherman Theatre, Cardiff
- Fran Kranz for Mass at Donmar Warehouse, London
- John Morton for Eclipse at Chichester Festival Theatre
- Jack Nicholls for The Shitheads at Royal Court Theatre, London
- Danielle Phillips for Children of the Night at Cast, Doncaster
Best Director
- Douglas Clarke-Wood for THIS IS NOT ABOUT ME. at Summerhall, Edinburgh
- Ralph Fiennes for As You Like It at Bath Theatre Royal
- Tommaso Giacomin for The Uncontainable Nausea of Alec Baldwin at New Diorama Theatre, London
- Michelle McTernan for HOP – The Hopeful Hare at Swansea Grand Theatre
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Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
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