A huge new bar from the Inception Group is opening up inside one of London’s largest landmarks

There are plenty of landmarks littered across London and in fairness, quite a few of them now have bars inside, in keeping with the British tradition of getting lightly trollied at any given point. London’s Admiralty Arch is the latest historical hotspot to be getting a boozy revamp, as Inception Group – the lads behind popular spots like Mr Fogg’s and Bunga 90 - are set to open up The Admiral’s Mess.

The Arch itself is located in central London, overlooking Trafalgar Square and was created to provide a road (and pedestrian access) between The Mall and Trafalgar Sq. It was built back in 1912 and since then it has seen hundreds of thousands of people posing in front of it. It used to house Government offices up until 2011 but the government sold the building in 2012 for a super chill £60m for the hotel redevelopment.

The Inception Group isn’t the only new resident of the old arch, as it is going to be forming part of the The Waldorf Astoria London. The hotel is also going to be the main site opening up inside this Grade-I listed landmark, set to open its (presumably grand) doors in Autumn 2026, marking the famous brand’s London debut. With a name like Waldorf Astoria and a location like the Admiralty Arch, it’s not exactly surprising that the current lineup of foodie establishments is already stellar. And by stellar we do mean Michelin starred; Clare Smyth MBE will also be one of the new inhabitants with her dining spot Coreus, joined by fellow star holder Daniel Boulud who will be bringing Café Boulud to the site.

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If you're familiar with any of Inception Group's sites like Cahooots, Bunga 90 or Control Room B then you'll know the gang like to go big. Each venue is completely decked out in keeping with its themed, whether it's cocktails delivered via hydraulic chutes in a former Post Office, loo-lobby karaoke in a 90s themed bar, or cocktails served up in a Winston Churchill bust in a former tube station. So, hopes are high for the kind of bells and whistles The Admiral's Mess might have – personally, we're picturing waiters in full naval gear à la Regency era (wigs, hats, and all) but so far Inception Group have been tight lipped on details for the venue. So far all we do know is that it will span 2,400 square feet with a 60-seat capacity. It will be an immersive bar (as per their MO) offering guests the opportunity to ‘discover something distinctive and unexpected’.

Charlie Gilkes, co-founder of Inception Group, said: ‘We are honoured to have the opportunity to open within such an iconic London location and are excited to have created a totally unique concept fitting for such a historic site.’

The Waldorf Astoria London Admiralty Arch is billed to open in autumn 2026.





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