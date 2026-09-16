Walthamstow’s William Morris Gallery is set to unveil a huge revamp of its gallery

It’s hard to imagine a gallery dedicated to one of Britain’s biggest designers as one in need of a little revamp and touch up but that is exactly what Walthamstow’s William Morris Gallery has done. The east London spot which has been closed across summer (for said revamp, not because they gave themselves a maximum working temperature) is unveiling a rehang of its major collection.

The gallery is homed over Walthamstow’s Walter House – a Grade II* listed Georgian pad which backs onto the expansive and lush Lloyd Park. A young Morris actually lived in the building between 1848 and 1856, so it’s only fitting that it’s the home of his largest collection of work. The unveiling ties in with 130 years since the designer’s death, and the new style has been created alongside Sam Jacob Studio.

Whilst the gallery is undergoing a glow-up, it’s not a complete overhaul, with the newly revamped galleries keeping their beloved staples, like the Morris-own wallpaper and designs in its decor. There will be a couple of new additions alongside the traditional pieces, including some of Morris’ earliest works.

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The new spaces have been devised with local residents and local community groups, with a focus on feeling more welcoming, accessible and homely, championing stories which haven’t had the spotlight they deserved. One of these is celebrating May Morris – William’s daughter who was also a designer and ran the gang’s embroidery biz. Joining her in the exhibitions will be pieces examining the influence of South Asian and Islamic art, looking at how it influenced Morris’ own work, through motifs, patterns and blocking.

Excitingly for art nerds fans, there will be plenty of items that have been kept firmly under wraps until now. Pieces like Morris’s original Hammersmith Socialist League banner will be heading to the gallery (on loan from Manchester), alongside his personal copy of beloved book One Thousand and One Nights (a collection of folklore and fairy tales from the Middle East) which heavily inspired his writing and love for Asian decorative arts. These aren't the only new additions to the gallery, as an entirely brand-new space called Morris Today is set to open in 2027. It will be a dedicated hub for contemporary artists to put their own spin on Morris' original ideas, with wood-turners, glass blowers, and furniture makers coming together to create and share their work. This will open alongside a major new exhibition which will explore and celebrate 200 years of British art and activism, called Earthly Paradise: Radical Living in the UK.

Essentially a lot of newness is heading to the gallery, with new exhibitions, new artworks, and even a new space, so it's good news for anyone who loves a good gawp and a lovely (and fancy) house. And a gift shop, obviously there's a great gift shop.





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