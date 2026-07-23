London favourite Dishoom is opening another new branch in South London later this year

Dishoom has been sweeping though the city in a waft of delicious black dhal and spicy aromas since it opened up its first site in 2010. Since then, the Indian inspired restaurants have spawned a further 9 branches across the UK, helping convince more, ahem, traditional diners that they do like Indian food and it’s not too spicy. Now, it’s set to head to London’s (definitely not official) foodie capital: Borough.

Dishoom will be popping up right next to Borough Market later this year, having submitted plans to the council last year for permission to build a brand new venue inside the former Hop Exchange building. The proposed site was originally the location where the Brewing Industry stored their raw materials and traded hops back in the early 1800s, hence its name.

The Grade II listed building was most recently a Bavarian-style beer hall which closed in August 2025. Called Katzenjammers, the bar occupied the basement of the building. Since then, it has been used mainly as office space, but Dishoom has proposed for the space to be developed to house its new venue which would sit in the building’s West Wing, and also make use of the covered verandah.

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(Image credit: Dishoom)

The original building is known for its dramatic glass ceilings (real rather than metaphorical) which Dishoom will no doubt be putting to good use, given its history of transforming its venues into stunning spaces which put a plush twist on traditional Irani cafes.

There’s no exact confirmation on what will be on the menu, but no doubt the cult classic Black Dhal, Gunpowder Potatoes, and Bacon Naan Roll will be making a feature. Dishoom tends to keep the menu relatively similar across their branches, but each location usually has a unique site-specific special so there could be a new addition to the dish roster soon.

The Borough outpost will be the chain’s eighth site in the capital, and its 11th overall, after launching sites in Birmingham, Oxford, Cambridge, Brighton, and most recently Leeds. Currently it has restaurants in Carnaby, Shoreditch, Canary Wharf, Kensington, Battersea and King’s Cross, as well as the original King’s Cross location. The first stateside outpost is also set to open up soon, in New York.

We don’t know exactly when the Borough site will open, but it’s expected to start serving up around autumn / winter 2026.

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