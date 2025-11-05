Pub mogul's Firestarter restaurant to open near Liverpool Street next week

The founder of the Electric Star Pubs chain, Rob Star, will launch a new restaurant next week.

Firestarter sits a five-minute walk from Liverpool Street Station, and will serve its first flame-grilled chicken next week on Thursday, November 13th.

There’s just one little cheat here. Firestarter actually sits within the existing pub The Star by Liverpool Street, at 94 Middlesex Street.

It’s no tiny spot, though. Firestarter will seat 10 at the kitchen counter and an additional 50 covers in the dining room area.

The concept is a restaurant based around a “live-fire kitchen” with “flames you can see and smell from your table.”

We already have the full menu at hand. It includes “hot bun” burgers, including an Asian chicken thigh with cheese, a Gochujang chilli glaze, fried caper lemon aioli and remoulade, in a brioche bun.

Desserts include fire-roasted pineapple and a maple bourbon doughnut ice cream sandwich. And despite the fairly meat-forward concept, there are veggie/vegan options too.

These include the “simplicity” vegan patty burger and fire-roasted cauliflower, while vegan fires are an option too.

Cocktails start at £11.50, pints at £6.20, and a bottle of house red or white will set you back £28.

Firestarter is open Tuesday to Saturday, closing at 11pm. And bookings are available through the site’s OpenTable listing.

“After years of running pubs and festivals, I wanted to create something where the food takes centre stage,” says Firestarter boss Rob Star.

“Firestarter is a space where the food is serious, but the atmosphere will be relaxed, where you can have a proper feast with a bunch of friends without all the fuss.”

A serial entrepreneur, Rob Star also founded the Eastern Electrics events company. Its latest do was a festival in August 2024, whose line-up included Jamie Jones, Groove Armada and Sven Vath.

“We know we’re playing with fire opening a new restaurant in London right now, but that’s what hospitality is all about, taking risks to create something people genuinely want to experience,” says Star.





