Bagel bosses and matcha mania: London dominates Deliveroo’s top trending eats of 2025

London, sharpen your appetites, the Deliveroo 100 Report has dropped, and it’s official: the capital is running the show when it comes to global food trends. The UK has claimed the world’s top spot, and it’s thanks to a little family-run spot in east London that’s taken the humble bagel and turned it into a cultural phenomenon.

Dalston’s own Papo’s Bagels has been crowned number one worldwide for its signature smoked salmon and cream cheese creation, beating out competition from Bologna to Dubai. What started as a lockdown kitchen project between a husband-and-wife duo has grown into a bona fide London food institution, queues around the block, sell-out merch drops, and now, the biggest bragging rights on Deliveroo’s global list.

It’s the latest proof that the capital’s indie scene isn’t just thriving, it’s setting the pace for the rest of the world. Sixteen more UK spots made the cut, most of them straight out of the London bubble, including Crunch’s Ultimate Combo, Black Bear Burger’s cult beef stacks, and JENKI’s viral Matcha Iced Latte, which TikTok has turned into the city’s most in-demand drink.

There’s also a nod to the capital’s obsession with clean eating, with Planet Organic’s wellness-fuelled Seamoss Gel sneaking onto the list, proving that Londoners are still equal parts gym-core and pastry-core. Elsewhere, The Salad Project and atis keep the health gods happy, while Wingstop, Farmer J, and The Co-op remind everyone that the capital’s cravings are nothing if not chaotic.

But it’s not just food. For the first time, Deliveroo’s report spotlighted non-edible trending items, and Londoners, in typical fashion, have made chaos look chic. Fans (the electric kind) flew off the app during the summer heatwave, while Ann Summers’ Power Bullet Set became one of the year’s surprise bestsellers. Nothing says “city that never sleeps” like ordering a flat white and a vibrator in the same checkout.

Meanwhile, the city’s love affair with matcha has gone from niche to national. JENKI’s pastel-green lattes are everywhere, from Shoreditch studios to Soho co-working spaces, and London has essentially become the UK HQ for the trend. Not to mention Coach’s Bagels and B-Bagel turning carb culture into a moment, proving that breakfast is now a lifestyle.

Deliveroo’s VP of Regional Growth, Jeff Wemyss, says the report shows “the strong connection between communities and their beloved independent restaurants.” Still, really, it just confirms what every Londoner already knows: when it comes to food, trends, and taste, this city doesn’t just follow the world, it feeds it.

Whether it’s sourdough in Manchester or smash burgers in Reading, the rest of the UK’s putting in work, but for 2025, the capital’s the one calling the shots. From seamoss to smash burgers, from Dalston to Mayfair, London’s appetite is shaping the future, one bagel, latte, and power bullet at a time.





