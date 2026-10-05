One of the world's best pizzerias is coming to London this month

London is not short of great pizza but one of the Top 100 pizzerias in the whole darned world is opening up a branch here this month.

Fobici, which operates in Manchester (and Sheffield) and featured in this year’s The Best Pizza Awards’s top 100 list, is coming to London.

Its first branch in the capital opens on 27th October, and will live right by London Bridge station at 120 Tooley Street.

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“We’ll be serving up authentic Neapolitan pizza, cut four ways (Neapolitan style, with scissors). Marco Pierre White said it was the best pizza he ever tasted, we can’t wait for you to come and see for yourself,” says Fobici.

The menu has a distinct Italian feel, proud of its use of San Marzano tomatoes, and with pizza descriptions peppered with Italian terms. Margheritas start at a very reasonable £10.95, although of course elevated running costs for a central London restaurant may well see this nudged up a bit for the upcoming branch.

There are white base pizzas as well as traditional tomato ones, and even a Lancashire Hotpot — yes, it’s still a pizza — topped with lamb ragu and potato chips. Again, given the northern flavour we doubt whether this one will make the trip down south. But it’s an indication Forbici is not some zero-imagination copy-paste pizza place.

It won a spot at number 84 on The Best Pizza’s 2026 list, which specifically awards the pizza chefs behind the cornicione. In this case that was Davide Argentino, and the Manchester branch of Forbici in particular. He’s originally from Naples, so it’s no wonder the master baker has produced an ace dough formulation for the restaurant.

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The list features just two pizza places in the UK, the other being Crisp Pizza, in Hammersmith. It landed at number 33.

Forbici’s upcoming London site used to be home to fried chicken spot Butchies, but the chain unfortunately went into liquidation earlier this year.

Once Fobici opens up in London Bridge, you’ll be able to visit every day of the week. It will open from midday each day aside from Saturdays, when its doors open at 11:30am. It will close at 10pm Sunday-Tuesday, 11pm Wednesday to Friday and 11:30pm on Saturday.