Winter by the River to bring Christmas to London Bridge in November: All the details

London Bridge’s Winter by the River has been confirmed for a return this year, and it all starts on on 10th November.

It’s not big surprise, of course, but we do have some important details now.

First up: opening times. Winter by the River will open at 11am each day and close up at 10pm, barring Christmas Eve when it closes at 5pm. And it’s not open on Christmas Day.

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You’ll be able to take in a game of curling too, thanks to the return of Swift Stone Curling. There are bookable 50-minute slots, for up to eight players. And this activity takes place nearby London Bridge City Pier. It costs £15 per person for adults.

There will be live music too, and DJ sets, although there’s no schedule of events for those bits.

A key draw is, of course, the stuff that’s there the whole time. Winter by the River will feature lots of crafty stalls and food-sellers. Food options will include Llil Watan (Lebanese), Roti Run (Indian), Mexclub (Mexican), Nepalese Delight and Brat Haus (German), alongside the famous filled Yorkshire puddings of Flying Pig Hog Roast and creamy pasta dishes from The Cheese Wheel.

For a proper get-together or drink, you’ll want to visit The Clubhouse, which is the main venue of Winter by the River. It’s a two-storey space, whose “heated rooftop” bar is sure to be a favourite in the run-up to Christmas.

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Winter by the River will operate from 10th November until 3rd January.

This is of course one of the key alternatives to many folks’ go-to pick for London Christmas shenanigans, the Southbank Winter Market.

It opens on 2nd November, and runs until 4th January. Much like Winter by the River, it opens daily at 11am and closes at 10pm. A festive walk between the two comes recommend.

What about the wider Christmas in London events? It all kicks off in early November again. Carnaby Street’s lights go up on 6th November, just a few days after the Harry Potter Oxford Street lights on 4th November.