London’s 10 best late-night cafés

For all its extraordinary culture, London has never quite been the twenty-four-hour city that say New York is. There are however some amazing late night and indeed all-night cafés scattered throughout the city. Some of them serve alcohol and some don’t.

They’re available when you need a quick stop off, if you’re waiting for the first train home in the morning, or if you just happen to fancy a fine espresso at 3AM.

In the mid 90s Jarvis Cocker and Pulp immortalised one of the establishments on this list, Bar Italia, with a song about whiling away time there at the end of an all-nighter as “other people go to work”.

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So, if you want to discover the place in Soho, where according to Jarvis “other broken people go”, or you want to sample some of the other fine late-night cafés of London, then we’ve got you covered.

(Image credit: Polo Bar)

176 Bishopsgate, EC2M 4NQ

When emerging from Liverpool Street Station onto Bishopsgate, Polo Bar is one of the first things you see. Billing itself as a “Great British café and bar”, it’s become somewhat of an institution.

If you go in first thing in the morning, you can see a mix of people fuelling up for the day ahead and some who are still on it from the night before. The ground floor churns out pastries and take out coffee, while if you head upstairs, you can sit down and indulge in one of their big breakfasts, a burger, coffee, beer or whatever takes your fancy. A true port in a storm, Polo Lounge is a fine stopping off point when waiting for the first train home – or at any other time for that matter.

22 Frith Street, W1D 4RF

Possibly London’s most celebrated late-night café, Bar Italia was open 24 hours a day, but now shuts at 4am, before opening again at 7am.

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Known for its fine Italian coffee, it’s a place that’s perfect for a pit stop after attending one of the late shows at Ronnie Scott’s. Run by the Polledri family since the 1940s, it buzzes with history. During the 1960s Jimi Hendrix and the Rolling Stones used to pop in, and then decades later it would give creative inspiration to Jarvis Cocker.

56 Middlesex Street, E1 7EZ

This is without a doubt the quirkiest and most unusual entry on this list. Opened in 2023, it’s an alcohol-free venue designed for people who want to do “quiet things at night”.

It features an indoor beach, retro video games, a ball pit and more. You also get unlimited tea, coffee and biscuits. There’s a small entry fee and it does need to be booked in advance via Eventbrite. It’s usually open 6pm to 3am, until 5am on Fridays, and closed on Saturdays for private events.

(Image credit: Balans no. 60)

60-62 Old Compton Street, W1D 4UG

Operating for over 30 years, Balans No.60 is a favourite spot to drop into for people going out partying in Soho. It’s also hosted a plethora of famous faces over years including film and TV stars, poets and playwrights.

It opens until 5am on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 6am on Fridays and Saturdays. Strictly speaking its more of a brasserie than a café, but it’s a fine place to while away the hours whatever time of day or night it may be. It’s sister restaurant Balans No.34 opens 24 hours at weekends.

(Image credit: VQ)

111A Great Russell St, WC1B 3NQ

VQ is a fantastic diner in the heart of the West End. Its home is on the ground floor of the St Giles London Hotel. At night it’s Accessed from Russell Street.

The menu is simple but hearty and features burgers, hot dogs, pasta, salads, all day breakfasts and more. On Mondays and Tuesdays, it’s open from 9am to 11pm and then from Wednesday it runs straight through until 5am on Monday morning. After 11.30pm there is a £2.50 entry fee. There’s also a sister branch in Chelsea.

159 Brick Lane, E1 6SB

So this might be stretching the definition of a café somewhat, but Beigel Bake is a legendary munch spot that never shuts its doors. As such, it entirely deserves to be on this list!

Opened in 1974 by brother Asher and Amnon Cohen, this legendary shop provides highly affordable and delicious beigels and rolls for shoppers, the post club crowd, tourists, hungry drinkers and many more besides.

(Image credit: Scooter Caffe)

132 Lower Marsh, SE1 7AE

Operating until midnight on Friday and Saturday and 11pm on the other nights of the week, Scooter Caffe may close super early compared to some on this list – but looked at next to your average café, it’s still a late opener.

It started life as a Vespa repair shop with an espresso machine in the corner, but nowadays it’s an espresso bar with a Vespa in the corner! They have a 1957 espresso machine and an interior featuring old film posters and retro furniture. Don’t be too annoyed though if the comfy seat you want is already occupied by the resident cat! Beer, wine and spirits are available in the evening.

74 Great Eastern St, EC2A 3JL

Opened in the summer of 2026, Corgi Café is by far the newest on this list. It is also the only one that could truly be called controversial. Open around the clock, this spot has in fact got little to do with the late Queen’s favourite dog breed and in fact takes its name from AI based ‘insurtech’ company Corgi that owns it.

Designed to serve tech founders and startup culture, some see it as a soulless venture driving unsustainable working cultures. Others love it and enjoy being able to drop in at any given time of day or night. The only way to see where you stand on this divisive new café is to go and try it for yourself!

15 Kingsland Road, E2 8AA

The Bridge opens at 5pm and runs through until 1.30am Thursday to Saturday and midnight the rest of the week. Very much a café bar, the venue does put a lot of emphasis on its hot drinks.

Expect delicious Turkish coffee and baklava. It’s also a highly atmospheric space with the upstairs area featuring gilded mirrors, velvet sofas and candlelight.

(Image credit: Tinseltown Farringdon)

44-46 St John Street, EC1M 4DF

Housed in a basement in Farringdon, this American style diner opens until 4am Monday to Saturday and 3am on Sundays. The décor is pure Americana, and the soundtrack is usually hip-hop and R&B.

Probably no surprises here, but expect burgers, fries, pancakes and milkshakes. They cater expertly to both those arriving during the lunchtime rush and the bleary-eyed post-club crowd. If you’re in the area, pop in and try it out for yourself.





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