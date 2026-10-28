The best one-day courses in London that leave you with an actual skill

London has no shortage of workshops promising an entertaining weekend afternoon. You can throw a pot, shake cocktails, paint canvases, and generally spend a few hours making something you probably won’t attempt again once you get home.

These courses are a little different. Each one is designed to leave you with a skill you can actually use afterwards, whether that means fixing your bike’s puncture, dealing with a leaking tap, sewing your own clothes, baking delicious sourdough, or getting comfortable with proper workshop tools.

We’ve kept things beginner-friendly, and everything here can be completed in a single day.

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Some are undeniably more practical than others, but the common thread is simple: you should leave knowing how to do something you couldn’t do when you arrived – and, ideally, feeling confident enough to have another go on your own.

Before you go and book

All prices are per person and were checked in Autumn 2026. Course dates, locations, and availability can change, so it’s worth checking directly with the provider before booking to avoid disappointment.

We’ve used “one-day course” fairly broadly here – some run for a full working day, while others are shorter sessions you can complete in a single visit. Unless stated otherwise, the courses are suitable for beginners and include the basic materials or equipment you’ll need.

The Goodlife Centre – learn to fix your own plumbing

(Image credit: The Goodlife Centre)

A leaking tap or blocked sink can turn into an expensive problem in a flash, especially if your first instinct is to call out a plumber. The Goodlife Centre’s £225 DIY in a Day plumbing course is designed to make the basics feel a lot less mysterious.

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The full-day course is aimed at complete beginners, covering common household jobs such as dealing with taps, blockages, radiators, and toilet cisterns. Tools and materials are included, and the focus is on giving you enough confidence to tackle straightforward problems yourself.

You won’t leave ready to refit a bathroom but knowing what you can safely fix – and when it’s time to call a professional – is a pretty useful skill to have.

Getting there: The Goodlife Centre is in Bankside, around a 10-minute walk from Southwark or Borough stations.

Bikeworks – learn to keep your bike running

(Image credit: Bikeworks)

A puncture is annoying enough at the best of times, but it’s even worse when you know the repair itself is relatively simple. Bikeworks’ Essentials Maintenance Course is for anyone who wants to feel a little less helpless when something goes wrong with their trusty stead.

The £84 course runs from 10am to 4pm, with no previous maintenance experience required. You’ll learn the everyday basics, including fixing punctures and looking after your chain. You can bring your own bike, or use one provided by Bikeworks.

There’s also an Advanced Maintenance Course for anyone who wants to move on to meatier jobs like adjusting your brakes and gears.

Getting there: Courses run at Lee Valley VeloPark in Stratford.

Fixing Factory – learn to solder and repair electronics

(Image credit: Fixing Factory)

Most of us don’t think twice about replacing a small electrical item once it stops working. Fixing Factory’s Fixperience workshops are designed to make opening one up and attempting a repair feel less daunting.

Its beginner-friendly Solder On workshop costs £35 and takes just over two hours. You’ll learn how to work safely, splice wires, and practise soldering by building a small electronics project, with plenty of hands-on, expert guidance along the way.

It’s one of the shorter courses on our list, but soldering is the kind of skill that can unlock all sorts of future electronics projects and repairs.

Getting there: Fixperience workshops run at several locations across London, including Camden, Hackney, Barking, and Victoria.

London Green Wood – learn to carve a spoon

(Image credit: London Green Wood)

There’s something pleasingly simple about London Green Wood’s one-day spoon-carving course : you start with a piece of freshly cut timber and, seven hours later, should have something recognisably spoon-shaped to show for it.

The £70 course teaches you how to work safely with an axe and carving knife, including the basic grips and techniques you’ll need to carry on carving afterwards. The wood is locally sourced, and the whole thing takes place outdoors – under cover if the weather turns.

Courses run at both Hackney City Farm and Abney Park Cemetery, putting you among some lovely city nature.

Getting there: Hackney City Farm is near Hoxton Overground, while Abney Park is just a few minutes from Stoke Newington station.

Blackhorse Workshop – learn to use proper workshop machinery

(Image credit: Blackhorse Workshop)

If you’ve ever wanted to get comfortable with the kind of tools you normally only see in a professional workshop, Blackhorse Workshop is a great place to start. Its one-day Introduction to Machine Shop course costs £130 and runs from 10am to 4:30pm.

You’ll learn how to safely use equipment including bandsaws, chop saws, pillar drills, and sanders, before putting those skills into practice by making your own chopping board.

Better still, the course includes Blackhorse’s Level 1 induction, which means you can return and book a workbench afterwards, rather than just treating it as a one-off experience.

Getting there: Blackhorse Workshop is located in Walthamstow, at 1–2 Sutherland Road Path, E17 6BX.

Print Club London – learn to screen print

(Image credit: Print Club London)

Screen printing seems simple until you actually see how much goes into getting an image onto paper. Print Club London’s beginner workshop takes you through the process from preparing your artwork to producing the finished prints yourself.

The one-day course costs £75 and requires no previous experience. You bring along an A4 design, then learn how to prepare and expose a screen before getting hands-on with the printing itself.

By the end, you’ll have produced an edition of around six to 10 prints to take home, easily enough to cover your walls as well as your friends’ and family's walls.

Getting there: Print Club London is in Dalston, at 10–28 Millers Avenue, E8 2DS, around a 10-minute walk from Dalston Junction.

e5 Bakehouse – learn to make sourdough properly

(Image credit: E5 Bakehouse)

As many people found during the pandemic, sourdough has a well-earned reputation for being slightly intimidating. e5 Bakehouse’s full-day class is a good way to get past the guesswork, with experienced bakers taking you through the process.

The seven-hour beginner course costs £180 and covers everything from keeping a starter alive to kneading and shaping dough. You’ll make several different breads during the day, then leave with your own starter, flour, and a few bits of kit.

Getting there: e5 Bakehouse is under the railway arches on Mentmore Terrace, a couple of minutes from London Fields Overground.

Ray Stitch – learn to use a sewing machine

(Image credit: Ray Stitch)

Learning to sew opens up considerably more possibilities than simply fixing the occasional loose button. Ray Stitch’s Beginners All Day course starts from scratch, before moving into some of the techniques you’ll need if you eventually want to make or alter your own clothes.

The £160 class runs for around seven hours, with all tools and materials included. You’ll spend the morning getting comfortable with a sewing machine and making a tote bag, before moving on to basic garment construction in the afternoon.

It’s designed for complete beginners, so there’s no expectation that you’ll know your bobbin from your seam allowance beforehand.

Getting there: Ray Stitch is on Essex Road in Islington, within walking distance of Angel and Essex Road stations.





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