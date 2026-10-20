Georgia’s amazing take on pizza is coming to Soho thanks to Aba-Ra

Have you tried khachapuri yet? If not you need to check it out, and Aba-Ra is going to offer one place to do so in London's Soho from next month.

Khachapuri is basically a bread boat filled with cheese — kinda like a super-alternative take on pizza. It’s a classic Georgian dish, and Aba-Ra serves a great one by all accounts.

Aba-Ra currently operates in Brick Lane, but a second Soho location is “coming soon,” with plans to open up in November.

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We don’t have the exact date, or even the exaxct location, just yet. But we do know plenty about what Aba-Ra Soho will offer.

The main area will have room for 40 diners, including some sat by the bar. There’s room for 18 more on the lower-ground floor below, as well as a private dining room slash wine cellar with space for an additional 18.

A classic khachapuri features a cheese blend melted in a crispy bread boat, topped with an egg. But you can also get one additionally topped with chicken, mushroom, aubergine, minced beef and more.

As well as Khachapuri, Aba-Ra will serve another Georgian classic, Khinkalies. These are dumplings, doughy parcels variously filled with cheese, mushroom or — the classic — beef.

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If you’re after something a little less cheese and dough focused, the menu also features soups, salads and grilled meats.

At the Brick Lane branch, Khachapuris start at £17, while an order of Khinkalies starts at £14. Aba-Ra’s original branch opened in 2023, thanks to founder Lia Walsh.

You can sign up to the Soho site’s mailing list to get opening details as they drop, as well as a “complimentary glass of Georgian wine,” if you visit during the restaurant’s first 30 days of opening.

Aba-Ra’s Brick Lane site is open Tuesday day to Saturday from 12pm to 11pm, and from 12pm to 10pm on Sundays. It’s closed on Mondays.

