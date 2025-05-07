This South West Bar has just been crowned the Best Bar in London

Exhibit in Balham has just been crowned the Best Bar in London at the prestigious Muddy Stilettos Awards. It’s not the first time the London venue has scooped up awards, having won Best Event Venue back in 2024.

Exhibit has been a Balham favourite for over 24 years, and it’s easy to see why; spanning over three vibrant floors, featuring a boutique cinema, a secret garden, private rooms, balconies, and a new mezzanine restaurant.





It’s perfect for a little bit of al fresco dining in the sunshine, listening to live music and DJs as the sun sets over the city, and of course the mandatory British pastime of sipping on a good old summer spritz. It has a great laid back atmosphere which blends style, soul, and spontaneity - all ingredients for the perfect night out, no matter who you’re bringing along with you.









Its beer garden might just be one of South West London's best kept secrets - it’s an unexpected hidden oasis beyond the terrace. Whether you’re looking for a crisp glass of rosé on a sunny Saturday afternoon or are making the most of an overcast Friday evening, it’s a great spot to relax and unwind. Plus they’ve got happy hours running from 4-7pm every day for your post-work tipple.





If you really want to max out your night (under 25s, read on), they have a dance floor for all your late night boogying and drinks, with the DJs cranking out the best of the 80s, 90s, and 2000s (over 25s, tune back in).





Basically, between the sunny mezzanine restaurant, their signature cocktails, and full english fry up, it has everything you could want from a bar, so its new award isn’t much of a surprise.













Lisa Loebenberg, co-owner of Exhibit Balham, shared her excitement about the win:

“Exhibit has always been close to my heart... When Emma and I took over just before the pandemic, we knew it would take passion and perseverance to reimagine what Exhibit could be.





Our vision was simple: create an inclusive space where every guest feels like family. To now be recognised as London’s Best Bar is truly humbling. This award belongs to our incredible team and the loyal guests, especially our locals who’ve supported us every step of the way.”





No matter what you're looking for in a venue, Exhibit seems to have it covered - we're actually convinced that it's the bar version of an Everything Bagel - what more could you want?







