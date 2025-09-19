New Ronnie Scott's London music venue opens in mere months
More Jazz, more Classical
Legendary live jazz venue Ronnie Scott’s is currently undergoing a makeover, and we now have a look at what we can expect.
Ronnie Scott’s is still open to gigs, but in February 2026 a new 140-capacity area is set to open, called Upstairs at Ronnie’s.
We now have a series of rendered images to get an idea of what the new space will look like. Including a rather glamorous-looking toilet.
“With Upstairs at Ronnie's, we set ourselves the somewhat audacious goal of creating the greatest small live music venue in the world,” says Fresh Nash, Ronnie Scott’s Managing Director.
“In all seriousness, it's about creating a beautiful, intimate space where audiences can experience extraordinary performances, and where artists feel truly valued.”
Highlights include the beautiful sculpted ceiling and panelled bar.
The space will feature a sound system powered by Yamaha and D&B Audio tech, as well as a Yamaha S3X grand piano.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Ronnie Scott’s is already listing the first shows in the space, starting February 6th. The first set of performances includes Daniel Thomas’s gospel choir, the Classical All Stars and pianist Joe Webb.
You need to be a member to book Upstairs gigs at present, which will set you back £425 a year, or £250 for under-35s.
This massive renovation job also sees the backstage area get a full revamp. It will be known as the Greene Rooms. And while it’s generally going to be enjoyed by artists rather than punters, the space will also be used for meet and greet style events and talks.
The main area of Ronnie Scott’s had its own minor renovation last year, the venue having closed throughout August 2024 for a spruce-up.
Ronnie Scott’s has also launched a weekly Classical night, which will take place, from February, each Monday at the Upstairs space.
Names already on the schedule include Harriet Constable, Juliet Stevenson and film composer David Arnold.
Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Charing Cross tube is getting a two-day Keith Haring inspired make over
Absolut-ly lovely
-
The National Gallery is getting a new Michelin-rated Italian restaurant - and it’s inspired by classic paintings
Taking picturesque to a new level
-
Hidden Grooves: A London listening bar that serves up retro Florida vibes alongside musical cocktails that you must visit
More Groovy than Grooves
-
There’s a new David Hockney exhibition heading to London
Eat your art out
-
Spanish style tapas and a very fancy brioche sarnie: Everything that you need to know about La Spot - Charlotte Street’s newest foodie resident
Oh la La Spot
-
5 Edinburgh Fringe 2025 shows you can't miss: From Tim Key’s book talks to a Steve Jobs musical
Or to catch in London if you’re lucky
-
PSA: You can get FREE milkshakes at Kings Cross this Thursday and Friday
Milkshakes bringing all the people to the station
-
Royal Academy summer show opens next week: Here are all the details you need to know
Berets at the ready