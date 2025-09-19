New Ronnie Scott's London music venue opens in mere months

Legendary live jazz venue Ronnie Scott’s is currently undergoing a makeover, and we now have a look at what we can expect.

Ronnie Scott’s is still open to gigs, but in February 2026 a new 140-capacity area is set to open, called Upstairs at Ronnie’s.

We now have a series of rendered images to get an idea of what the new space will look like. Including a rather glamorous-looking toilet.

“With Upstairs at Ronnie's, we set ourselves the somewhat audacious goal of creating the greatest small live music venue in the world,” says Fresh Nash, Ronnie Scott’s Managing Director.

“In all seriousness, it's about creating a beautiful, intimate space where audiences can experience extraordinary performances, and where artists feel truly valued.”

Highlights include the beautiful sculpted ceiling and panelled bar.

(Image credit: Ronnie Scott's)

The space will feature a sound system powered by Yamaha and D&B Audio tech, as well as a Yamaha S3X grand piano.

Ronnie Scott’s is already listing the first shows in the space, starting February 6th. The first set of performances includes Daniel Thomas’s gospel choir, the Classical All Stars and pianist Joe Webb.

You need to be a member to book Upstairs gigs at present, which will set you back £425 a year, or £250 for under-35s.

This massive renovation job also sees the backstage area get a full revamp. It will be known as the Greene Rooms. And while it’s generally going to be enjoyed by artists rather than punters, the space will also be used for meet and greet style events and talks.

The main area of Ronnie Scott’s had its own minor renovation last year, the venue having closed throughout August 2024 for a spruce-up.

Ronnie Scott’s has also launched a weekly Classical night, which will take place, from February, each Monday at the Upstairs space.

Names already on the schedule include Harriet Constable, Juliet Stevenson and film composer David Arnold.