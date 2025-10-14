Michelin has officially crowned London’s most luxurious hotels for 2025

Michelin has always been the gold standard of good taste. For over a century, its iconic stars have been the holy grail for chefs and diners alike, a shorthand for fine dining and culinary perfection. But the brand’s appetite for excellence doesn’t stop at the dinner table. Now, it’s setting the standard for where we rest our heads, too.

That's where the Michelin Keys, introduced in 2023, come in. The accolade does for hotels what the star does for restaurants, rewarding the world’s most exceptional stays. This week, the 2025 list was revealed, and 19 hotels across the UK and Ireland have joined the ultra-exclusive club. Naturally, London, the undisputed capital of luxury living, took a generous slice of the glory.

Four new London hotels have been handed keys this year, including two of the city’s most storied institutions. Both The Lanesborough and The Ritz earned two keys each, marking them out as “exceptional” destinations.

Michelin praised The Lanesborough’s decadent butler service, lavish spa and resident Siberian cat, Lilibet.

Meanwhile, The Ritz, long synonymous with old-school glamour and often a benchmark of luxury, was celebrated as “a symbol as much as a hotel… the very picture of Louis XVI opulence.”

Chelsea’s At Sloane and Kensington’s The Adria each took home one key. Michelin highlighted At Sloane’s confident mix of “bold patterns and historic charm with Parisian flair,” while The Adria impressed with its “serene interiors and boutique charm.”

No new UK hotel achieved the ultra-rare three-key status this year, though several London heavyweights, including Claridge’s, The Connaught and The Savoy, continue to hold the highest distinction from last year’s awards.

With the keys fast becoming as coveted as the stars, one thing’s clear: Michelin now has the final say not only on where you should dine, but where you should dream.

Every London hotel with a Michelin Key in 2025

Three Keys – “Extraordinary”

Bvlgari Hotel London

Claridge’s

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park

Raffles London at The OWO

The Connaught

The Peninsula London

The Savoy

Two Keys – “Exceptional”

Brown’s Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel

Corinthia Hotel London

Covent Garden Hotel, Firmdale Hotels

45 Park Lane, Dorchester Collection

Ham Yard Hotel, Firmdale Hotels

Haymarket Hotel, Firmdale Hotels

Hotel Café Royal

Mandarin Oriental Mayfair

Rosewood London

The Beaumont Hotel

The Berkeley

The Cadogan, A Belmond Hotel

The Dorchester, Dorchester Collection

The Lanesborough

The Langham, London

The Ritz London

The Twenty Two

One Key – “Very Special”