Michelin has officially crowned London’s most luxurious hotels for 2025
Opulent stays in the Big Smoke
Michelin has always been the gold standard of good taste. For over a century, its iconic stars have been the holy grail for chefs and diners alike, a shorthand for fine dining and culinary perfection. But the brand’s appetite for excellence doesn’t stop at the dinner table. Now, it’s setting the standard for where we rest our heads, too.
That's where the Michelin Keys, introduced in 2023, come in. The accolade does for hotels what the star does for restaurants, rewarding the world’s most exceptional stays. This week, the 2025 list was revealed, and 19 hotels across the UK and Ireland have joined the ultra-exclusive club. Naturally, London, the undisputed capital of luxury living, took a generous slice of the glory.
Four new London hotels have been handed keys this year, including two of the city’s most storied institutions. Both The Lanesborough and The Ritz earned two keys each, marking them out as “exceptional” destinations.
Michelin praised The Lanesborough’s decadent butler service, lavish spa and resident Siberian cat, Lilibet.
Meanwhile, The Ritz, long synonymous with old-school glamour and often a benchmark of luxury, was celebrated as “a symbol as much as a hotel… the very picture of Louis XVI opulence.”
Chelsea’s At Sloane and Kensington’s The Adria each took home one key. Michelin highlighted At Sloane’s confident mix of “bold patterns and historic charm with Parisian flair,” while The Adria impressed with its “serene interiors and boutique charm.”
No new UK hotel achieved the ultra-rare three-key status this year, though several London heavyweights, including Claridge’s, The Connaught and The Savoy, continue to hold the highest distinction from last year’s awards.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
With the keys fast becoming as coveted as the stars, one thing’s clear: Michelin now has the final say not only on where you should dine, but where you should dream.
Every London hotel with a Michelin Key in 2025
Three Keys – “Extraordinary”
- Bvlgari Hotel London
- Claridge’s
- Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane
- Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park
- Raffles London at The OWO
- The Connaught
- The Peninsula London
- The Savoy
Two Keys – “Exceptional”
- Brown’s Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel
- Corinthia Hotel London
- Covent Garden Hotel, Firmdale Hotels
- 45 Park Lane, Dorchester Collection
- Ham Yard Hotel, Firmdale Hotels
- Haymarket Hotel, Firmdale Hotels
- Hotel Café Royal
- Mandarin Oriental Mayfair
- Rosewood London
- The Beaumont Hotel
- The Berkeley
- The Cadogan, A Belmond Hotel
- The Dorchester, Dorchester Collection
- The Lanesborough
- The Langham, London
- The Ritz London
- The Twenty Two
One Key – “Very Special”
- At Sloane
- Artist Residence London
- Beaverbrook Town House
- Broadwick Soho
- Charlotte Street Hotel, Firmdale Hotels
- COMO The Halkin
- Flemings Mayfair
- Four Seasons Hotel London at Tower Bridge
- Knightsbridge Hotel, Firmdale Hotels
- L’oscar London
- NoMad London
- Number Sixteen, Firmdale Hotels
- One Aldwych
- 1 Hotel Mayfair
- Redchurch Townhouse
- Shangri-La The Shard London
- Sofitel London St James
- The Adria
- The Emory
- The Soho Hotel, Firmdale Hotels
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Apple TV+ is now just Apple TV — and things are about to get Severance levels of confusing...
There's the Apple TV app, the Apple TV service, and the Apple TV streaming box. Yikes...
-
Inside McLaren's secret bespoke division: Where billionaires go to build their dream supercars
Diamond-cut wheels? 24-karat gold foil engine? Elvish inscriptions on the steering wheel? Done.
-
Battersea's new playground? The Thieves bar brings chaos, cabaret and cocktails to South London
More Thieves, more fun
-
A wine bar is coming to this iconic London landmark
Definitely born within the sound of the Bow Bell
-
America’s coolest Taco Spot is officially heading to London - and it’s serving up a Fish n Chips Taco
It's what everyone is taco-ing about
-
G-A-Y Bar is closing – Soho just got a lot less fun
Noho Soho
-
Beetlejuice the Musical is headed to London's West End theatres
It’s showtime!
-
London’s biggest Oktoberfest is officially returning for 2025
Time to don the Lederhosen
-
SXSW is officially heading to London for a second year - here’s everything you need to know
Praying that Tom Hiddleston returns
-
A Grade I listed London landmark is set to become a luxury hotel
No, it's not the Tower of London