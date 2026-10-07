London’s 14 best night clubs, with picks from dance music legend Sister Bliss

London is world-famous for its night clubs. It’s home to some of the world’s most renowned clubs and venues, and each weekend sees spaces booked out with events for every crowd and culture.

After a fantastic festival season, Londoners are heading back to the club to dance the night (and sometimes the next day) away. And with the opening of new venues like Radial in Tottenham and Coven in Soho, there’s some light on the horizon for the city’s embattled nightlife industry.

We’ve teamed up with Faithless co-founder and dancefloor legend Sister Bliss for this list, with some extra picks from Shortlist-reading ravers. Be sure to let us know if we’re missing any essential clubs in the comments below.

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Without further ado, let’s get into the groove with the best night clubs in London:

The best nightclubs in London: Sister Bliss’ picks

(Image credit: @jcrispinphoto via KOKO)

1A Camden High Street, NW1 7JE

"I’ve been going to Koko since I was a teenager in the 80’s, back when it was in its previous guise as Camden Palace – and I was a goth! It’s such an iconic space, now reimagined as Koko.

"Koko has hosted some of the biggest names in music, and has been revamped with a 360 degree set up with the world's biggest electronic music acts booked every weekend. It basically turns into a giant fabulous disco – I’ve enjoyed throwing shapes here to everyone from The Blessed Madonna to Chris Stussy and Anthony Smierek, to name but a few!"

(Image credit: The Cross)

2-4 Wharfdale Road, N1 9RY

"The Cross is a 90’s classic, a venue I had some formative and wonderful nights DJing at. It’s moved from its original site at Coal Drops Yard in Kings Cross, to a 6 storey former pub (formerly The Driver) on the Cally Road.

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"It’s still run by Billy Reilly & Gemma, but totally reimagined with an amazing roof terrace, a fabulous cocktail bar and, my favourite space to DJ in, the dirty dark basement below.

"No gimmicks, no pixel walls, guest list entry and a banging sound system, plus an over 25’s door policy. It’s especially fun when some of the parties in the private rooms mingle with the club nights – anything can happen. I’m playing here for their birthday party on Saturday 7th November – come join me in the basement!"

(Image credit: Number 90)

90 Wallis Road, E9 5LN

"I played a Mixmag Lab set at Number 90’s Hideout room, and enjoyed it so much that we booked it a couple of months later to celebrate the release of our recent Faithless album 'Champion Sound'.

"It’s such a cool venue with terraces backing onto the lovely waterside areas, and 3 distinct spaces; Lock and Hideout are inside with amazing sound systems, all built with real love and understanding of what makes a great punter and DJ experience.

"It really feels like a proper community cultural hub, with inclusive programming supporting local DJ’s and bringing underground nights, open mic nights, and live gigs alongside electronic DJ sets. Not too cool for school!"

(Image credit: The Columbo Group)

NW1 7PG

"There’s a special place in my heart for this place - it was the first venue to host a Faithless live show, and we were later awarded a special PRS plaque to commemorate that little moment in time, which hung proudly on the wall outside (until it got repainted! It’s now on my mantlepiece).

"So many great global artists have passed through the doors at Jazz Cafe - the vibe is relaxed, unpretentious and every single night of the week there’s so much great music to choose from, from the jazzier end to gospel to latin, reggae, soul, and house. Their club nights that start after the live acts have finished are also brilliantly programmed, with recent residencies from the likes of Joy Anonymous and Greg Wilson. A truly great place to discover new music and dance non-stop.

"I’ve been a punter here forever… I don’t think we would fit on that stage again, but hope to carry on throwing shapes on the dancefloor as much as humanly possible."

The best nightclubs in London: Shortlist selects

(Image credit: Fabric)

77A Charterhouse Street, EC1M 6HJ

No list of London clubs is complete without Fabric. A survivor through turbulent times, Fabric has stayed open since 1999 thanks to its best-in-class bookings, creative clout, and cutting-edge sound system (which, since opening, has included under-floor transducers for extra oomph).

Though the Fabric brand has grown far beyond its subterranean walls, with a legendary series of DJ mix CDs, festival collaborations, and filmed performances, its three rooms are still considered a premier option for visiting and local clubbers alike.

(Image credit: Dalston Superstore)

117 Kingsland High Street, E8 2PB

Essential and eclectic, Dalston Superstore is London’s premier queer nightlife destination. Since 2009, Superstore has been a haven for LGBTQ+ folks and their allies – Its basement club is compact and candid, playing host to dozens of genres in a given month, while the upstairs bar is roomier, brighter, and soundtracked by a separate DJ booth. Dance music owes so much to queer culture, and indeed Superstore is more than just a club – its drag brunches, karaoke nights and film screenings make it a valued community hub for chillers and ravers alike.

(Image credit: Phonox via DJ Mag)

418 Brixton Road, London SW9 7AY

Ever-popular and unpretentious, Phonox occupies a crucial place in the middle ground of UK club culture. It’s a meeting place for vinyl-heads and birthday bashes, deep house defenders and post-pub punters. In a scene dominated by algorithmic influences, Phonox is a public sphere with a disco ball.

Phonox’s high-street location makes it easier to get to than some of the city’s more remote rave spots, making it a top pick for chart-topping DJs and producers and an easier sell for group outings. Programming balances that commercial appeal with up-and-comers and scene legends, with month-long Friday residencies from names like Leon Vynehall, Elkka, and DJ EZ.

(Image credit: Venue MOT)

Unit 18/20, Orion Business Centre, Surrey Canal Road, SE14 5RT

Once an underdog, Venue M.O.T has grown to become a club recognised across the capital for daring programming and creative flexibility. Situated in the null zone between New Cross and Bermondsey, MOT’s two converted industrial units host local techno linkups, experimental electronica, and big-name blockbusters. It’s a compact space, but one buoyed by a genuinely fantastic sound system and undeniable industrial vibe. The venue was granted a rare outdoor license this year, converting the courtyard out front into a spot for open-air parties.

(Image credit: Palais)

1a Rye Lane, SE15 5EW

Some clubs have a vibe – Palais has class. The Peckham venue, split across three stories at the top of Rye Lane, reopened in 2026 following a 15-year hiatus and a redesign from London studio Fare Inc. The result is a decidedly fashionable space that doesn’t skip the essentials – an excellent sound system, a dancefloor that both frees and focuses your movement, and top-tier bookings from day one.

The crown jewel, however, is Palais’ Ballroom, situated two floors above the basement club. Though it’s free to enter, the Ballroom is the only club space in London I’d call luxurious, with a blended art-deco and contemporary aesthetic, warm lighting, comfortable booths, and a relaxed dance floor.

(Image credit: Metty Unaubona @theeastlondonphotographer)

Comet Place, SE8 4EP

Tucked away behind Deptford High Street, AAJA is the people’s champ of London night clubs. Cheap entry, cheap drinks, and a sound system tuned by on-site bass obsessives have made this mixed-use community space a spot for movers and shakers in London’s underground club scene. Two online radio broadcast rooms compliment AAJA’s club room, making it a brilliant place to find your next favorite DJ or experimental act at any time of day.

Reader picks

(Image credit: Fold)

Gillian House, Stephenson Street, E16 4SA

As chosen by: Leo Wynne Williams, Tooting:

"It’s pretty easy to assume that the things that make a good club good are tangible assets, like a world-renowned Funktion 1 sound system, world-class DJ bookings and a well-planned layout. Fold has all three, but they aren’t what separate it from other London clubs – that’d be its sense of community and ethos of acceptance for people who enjoy authentic techno parties."

As also chosen by: Jacqueline Akram, Southwark:

"Fold - especially the Sunday Unfold parties. I go to get entranced and dance for hours, and leaving the club feels like my soul took a deep breath of fresh air. The lineup is always solid, the sound system is amazing, and people actually dance hard! The community feels so safe compared to other London clubs."

91-93 Kingsland High Street, E8 2PB

As chosen by: Seun Ige, Greenwich:

"A night at Dalston den has it all. Nestled in a basement on Kingsland High Street, it’s one of the only spaces that has consistently provided me with an amazing (and sweaty) time.

"Dalston Den has an intimate capacity of about 200, and attracts the liveliest dancers. It also offers some of the best music that the UK’s underground DnB scene has to offer. If you arrive before midnight it’s free entry, and standard pricing will only set you back about a fiver. The enclosed space means that the amazing sound system hits all the harder, and if you’re lucky there might even be an MC present to guide you through the night!"

(Image credit: Vespers / @MADE4ARLO)

133A Rye Lane, SE15 4BQ

As chosen by: Harry Newgas, Greenwich:

"Vespers is in the heart of Peckham, running a variety of events from midweek gigs to late night raves. It's a club which champions grassroots and queer events as all should. It also boasts a great sound system, fitting for the hard dance music that often plays there.

"Edith, who runs the venue, is themselves very much engrained into the scene, often going to the same events and festivals as those that would attend the club. Vespers isn’t all about turning a profit and squeezing as much money out of the scene as possible, but actually supporting those grassroots events and artists, leading to a stronger sense of community in the rave scene."

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Penarth Centre, 32 Ormside Street, SE15 1TR

As chosen by: Anita Polizzi, New Cross:

"You might think the most exciting features of Ormside Street are the ghost kitchens that line the back end of the road. You would be mistaken.

"Part of the ‘Bermondsey Triad’ (alongside Avalon Cafe and Venue MOT), Ormside Projects is one of the greatest clubs in London. It’s hidden behind unlabelled shutters in the unassuming Old Kent Road area, but offers an eclectic and exciting mix of everything one might desire from London’s underground music scene. Host to names like XT1ANA, Jadasea, Patch +, Tim Reaper, MC ZKW, Lord Tusk and Mica Levi, it’s a space co-signed by those who are new to this and those who are true to this."

Faithless’ new album Champion Sound is out now and available on all platforms





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