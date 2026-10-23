It’s been a long time since I’ve graced the illustrious halls of the London Science Museum. I’m almost a bit ashamed to say that it’s not since the early noughties that I last journeyed to South Kensington to whisper excitedly to my friend across the sound dishes.

What finally made me return? Pokémon.

And let me tell you, this new multi-stop experience that weaves its way across four levels of this iconic building is not just for kids.

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The London Science Museum is currently home to the Pokémon Space Trail , a unique collaboration between The Pokémon Company International and the European Space Agency. At nine separate stops, pillars of information stand amongst the galleries to teach you not just about space, but about the relationship the featured Pokémon have with their own universe.

Interplanetary Pikachu

Upon arrival at the Exhibition Road entrance, visitors are immediately met with the start of the trail, lining up nicely with the museum’s first exhibition, the Energy Hall. Simply pick up a free leaflet and your trail has begun. And it seems only befitting that astronaut Pikachu should be there to greet you and begin your journey.

(Image credit: Future)

I think it’s also only right to share with you a nugget of information I found out about this cuddly little space-exploring Pikachu. And that’s that they actually travelled, in plushie form, up into space on a voyage to the International Space Station, spending 67 days in orbit.

(Image credit: Future)

But, I found myself asking, who’s this Space Trail actually for? As Pikachu’s own pillar quickly answered: “Whether you’re an aspiring astronaut or a budding Pokémon Trainer, we’re confident you already possess the key to success: Curiosity!”

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And curious you’ll have to be as each location on this multi-stop tour asks you to take a moment, have a read and learn about the Pokémon hidden at each spot. Though, if you’ve picked up a leaflet, you may have guessed who they are by their silhouette alone.

Science with a dose of Nintendo magic

At each stop, there’s definitely a focus on the astounding explorative work of the ESA, but there’s also a section dedicated to naming and enlightening you on the links between the Pokémon found there and their own universe.

(Image credit: Future)

From learning about various historically-poignant ESA missions to the agency’s current plans for further space exploration, each pillar then entwines unique information on each Pokémon like Lunatone, the Meteorite Pokémon, active on nights with a full moon.

And when I asked other Space Trail-goers how they felt about the experience, they mentioned not only how they enjoyed its interactivity, but also how it helped them focus on each section of the Science Museum with more knowledge in hand.

(Image credit: Future)

Using the Space Trail map, you’re also provided with a route of which to take around the museum, which gives you a sense of purpose as you peruse what each gallery has to offer. Though, it’s worth noting that due to refurbishment closures you will have to do an extra bit of travelling between levels to access the whole experience.

As you reach the end, you’ve also got a photo opportunity to take a photo next to the infamous astronaut Pikachu who has guided you on your journey.

WIDER COLLABORATION

The ESA x Pokémon collab is not limited to London. It spans across Europe, reaching 7 different countries; Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Spain, and the UK.

And with this wide reach, it hopes to inspire curiosity about space exploration among audiences of all ages. Something I indeed noticed as I made my own way through the experience, speaking to other Space x Pokémon fans from all walks of life.

“Inspiring future generations is a key part of ESA’s mission. Through this collaboration with Pokémon, we are unlocking new ways for people across Europe to connect with space through a unique and engaging experience,” says ESA’s Director General Josef Aschbacher.

“By taking space exploration beyond traditional settings, we hope to ignite curiosity, spark a sense of wonder about our Universe and encourage people of all ages to discover the opportunities that space offers for the future.”

(Image credit: Future)

With Pokémon old and new gracing the halls of the London Science Museum, you can certainly tell they’ve tried to engage an array of fans. But, the collaboration is also not limited to the multi-stop experience alone.

In fact, as part of the wider reach for engagement, they’ve launched a special Pokémon GO event that's running to April 30th, 2027. This means trainers visiting any of the participating science and space museums across Europe can take part in special gameplay inspired by the wonders of space, including encounters with astronaut Pikachu, One-Star Raids and Timed Research.

And if you’re not on Pokémon GO, but are keen to engage even further into the Science Museum’s collaboration, there’s a special ESA x Pokémon shop. Access to which is only granted by free timed entry tickets, which in my experience, sell out fast. Though these tickets are also on their own timed release schedule, so forward planning is essential.

(Image credit: Future)

Inside the shop, you’ve got special collaboration merchandise, games, books, cards, plushies, accessories and more. And while I was tempted to purchase my very own astronaut Pikachu, available in both white and blue, I ultimately decided that I’d already caught ‘em all after the fun I’d had completing the exhibition and learning about our cosmos. But, I did walk away with a lovely tote.

The ESA x Pokémon Space Trail, is running until January 3rd, 2027. It’s completely free, though donations to the London Science Museum are always welcome.





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