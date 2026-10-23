8 English Heritage sites in London everyone should visit once

English Heritage has long been a curator of some of the nation’s most important tourist attractions, and while London has no shortage of places to visit, the English Heritage sites located in and around the capital tend to go under the radar.

This is a genuine shame, as within these bounds, you can gain insights into the lives of people who changed the worlds, from monarchs and scientists to soldiers and statesman. There are palaces, gardens, monuments, and maybe the odd pop-culture phenomenon.

Here, we take our pick of the English Heritage sites that you really must visit the next time you take a trip around the capital…

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(Image credit: English Heritage)

Originally a royal home of Edward II in the 14th century, and remaining in use for further generations (Henry VIII was once a resident), today Eltham Palace is an art deco masterpiece, having been restored from the ruins it had fallen into by the 1930s in a style inspired heavily by Christopher Wren’s work on Hampton Court Palace.

You can experience this first-hand, gaining an insight into the lives of the eccentric Courtauld and their design tastes, including specially adapted spaces for their pet lemur, a golden bathroom and a World War 2-era bunker. It’s not just about the modern era, though – the palace’s great medieval hall is still standing, and there are extensive, beautiful gardens, trails and a playground for all the family to enjoy.

(Image credit: English Heritage)

The home of Charles Darwin – and subsequent family members – from 1842 until 1906, the entire residence at Down House is a tribute to the life and remarkable achievements of the man whose discoveries changed the world as we know it.

Nestled away from the city centre in the borough of Bromley, there is an exhibition covering Charles’ life and achievements – taking in the Voyage of the Beagle and the penning of On The Origin Of Species – plus an insight into his family life, and the extensive gardens where he spent much of his time. It’s a time capsule into the life of one of the greatest Britons.

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(Image credit: English Heritage)

Does this place look familiar? It will be if you have been watching Netflix mega-hit Bridgerton, with the Ranger's House modelling the exterior of the titular family home. Inside the residence itself, you can get a better introduction to the regency era that the series models itself on, including taking in the Wernher Collection – one of the most impressive assemblies of art ever assembled in a private residence.

There are over 700 pieces of art on display, from paintings and sculptures to jewellery and tapestries. One of Greenwich’s hidden gems, this is truly one to make sure you check out.

(Image credit: English Heritage)

Situated on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, Kenwood House is a great example of the many free-to-visit sites that English Heritage has to offer. Housing a gallery exhibiting the works of world-famous artists like Rembrandt, the interior showcases the work of 18th-century Scottish architect Robert Adam, with the Great Library being a standout.

Regular guided tours take place, during which you can learn more about the people who made the house their home (including a Prime Minister, Chief Justice and Russian Duke), and there are 112 acres of woodland to explore on a sunny day, encompassing an old dairy, a variety of sculptures and a sham bridge.

(Image credit: English Heritage)

Nestled away in Westminster, it’s easy to overlook this three-story tower. However, to do so would be to miss out on a genuine slice of history. Originally built in the 14th century under the orders of Edward III to house his treasure, Jewel Tower has since been used as a storage archive by the House of Lords, before being used by the National Weights and Measures Office.

As well as hosting a number of items dating back centuries, there are also model reconstructions of nearby structures like Westminster Hall and St Stephen’s Church of how they looked before they were destroyed by the 1834 fire. Amid all the hustle and bustle of the capital, this is a great change of pace.

(Image credit: English Heritage)

Amid all the famous sights in the capital, Wellington Arch is one of the most iconic, with the bronze Angel of Peace – the largest bronze sculpture in Europe – looking outwards from Hyde Park Corner.

Built to commemorate Britain’s victories in the Napoleonic Wars (although it was proposed even earlier than this), it allows those who climb up to the balconies a breathtaking view over London – sights like the changing of the guard and the passing of the Household Cavalry are even visible at certain times.

Contained within are various exhibitions, including the Royal Regiment of Artillery and their sacrifices during the Battle of Ypres.

(Image credit: English Heritage)

Another attraction that can be enjoyed completely free of charge, Chiswick House and Gardens remains a compelling example of 18th century British architecture.

Built by the 3rd Earl of Burlington as a setting for his collections and to showcase his travels around Europe, it houses an extensive array of paintings, in addition to a conservatory that’s home to the largest collection of camellias in Britain. The restored garden is a delight too — both to wander around and for the large number of events that it plays host to, from dog shows to book festivals.

(Image credit: English Heritage)

A more low-key memorial (of sorts) to the Duke of Wellington exists at Hyde Park Corner in the form of Apsley House, the home of the Duke between 1819 and 1829. During this time the house underwent extensive renovations, much of which is still in evidence today.

Of course, there are exhibits on display that tell of the life of the ‘Iron Duke’, famed for his victory over Napoleon at Waterloo, as well as displays showing assorted artwork and gifts from the many important figures and dignitaries that he plays host to. The house has remained a residence for future Dukes, and stands as a showcase of the amazing life of a true British hero.





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