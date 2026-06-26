Crazy golf circuits are usually attached to some kind of arcade, playpark, or fairground and frequented generally by either kids or people on awkard first dates. Whilst London often has a unique spin on the ordinary this latest exhibition stroke game is unlike any rounds you will have putted before.

A new exhibition in Battersea is changing up that MO of crazy golf, inviting visitors to play a slightly different came which will take each putter through a journey back in time to learn more about the origin of the game.

Called The Art of Mini Golf the exhibition is currently running at Battersea Arts Centre throughout June and July. It’s the first time the exhibition has touched down on UK soil, after debuting in Melbourne earlier in the yea. The exhibition has been created by artist, filmmaker, and writer Miranda July who has curated leading artists for the course. Each of the nine artists is responsible for putting their own creative spin on a traditional crazy golf hole.

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(Image credit: Eugene Hyland / RISING Melbourne)

Like a normal circuit, the exhibition features nine holes which are called ‘golf hole artworks’ where players are encouraged to step onto and play with the art, sort of like an immersive exhibition only with putters. At one of the holes, you can get your fortgune told, at another you can navigate surreal penvironemnts all set up via complex projection which will throw you off balance as you try and shoot your shot. At another yu might find yourself opposite a huge and haunting version of a fairground attraction, or trying to put a square ball. The whackiest of them all? Probably the faux strap-on animal tail that you’ll swap out your putter for at one of the holes.

(Image credit: Eugene Hyland / RISING Melbourne)

Kaylene Whiskey’s course is designed with pop icons woven through Anangu culture, with Atlanta rapper BKTHERULA has teamed up with sound artist Kate Miller to make swamp flowers bloom whilst you try to score. Basically each mini course is absolutely bananas in the coolest and possibly most fun way which will leave normal mini golf a bit of a letdown.

The rebellious twist on mini golf is an hommage to the game’s rootes, as the game itself was originally invented by 19th century Scottish women who were banned from ‘real’ courses but refused to sit on the sidelines. So basically attending the exhibition is a feminist act.

The Art of Mini Golf, the playable exhibition is running until 26th July so you may want to hurry if you’re keen to try it out. Tickets are on sale with off peak entry costing £15, most standard times (i.e. post 6pm) a fraction higher at £20, and the most expensive at £25.

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You can buy tickets here, and find the exhibition at Battersea Arts Centre, Lavender Hill, London SW11 5TN.





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