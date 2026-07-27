Tate Modern's entry hall now has a giant kid-friendly maze installation

The Tate Modern’s iconic Turbine Hall has been given another makeover. It has been transformed into a maze of sorts, as part of an art installation that will be in place until 31st August.

As this is an art gallery, not a hedge maze out in the countryside, there’s a concept behind the piece. And its walls are not so high or vision-blocking you’ll actually get lost in the thing — but it’s still definitely one to experience if you’ll be nearby this summer.

The installation is called Serendipity Island, and is designed by artist-musician Lina Lapelytė. It’s made up of wooden barriers inspired by the queue dividers you get at airports.

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As visitors, we’re invited to participate in the installation, stomping and humming along to audio cues.

(Image credit: Tate Modern / UNIQLO Tate Play Lina Lapelytė)

“Listen out for sounds that invite you to move or make a noise, and perform a series of actions that contribute to a ‘score’. The sounds and actions you make will join with others, creating a shared composition,” says the Tate’s explainer on the exhibition.

This one should be as fun to watch as it is to participate in, particularly if you’re there when a game group arrives.

As a Turbine Hall exhibition, you don’t need to pay anything or to be a Tate member to see Serendipity Island. It’s part of the Uniqlo Tate Play series of art projects, which are a perfect fit for school summer holidays.

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The last was Holiday Make Studio, which ran during the May half term, encouraging kids to turn the Turbine Hall into a “playscape of funnels, spheres, and tubes.”

Serendipity Island is not Lina Lapelytė’s first takeover of a large space with bits of wood either. Earlier this year her exhibition We Make Years Out of Hours saw Berlin’s Hauptbahnhof filled with 400,000 wooden blocks, while visitors were invited to build stuff out of them.

Considering a visit to Tate Modern? Current major exhibitions include Frida: The Making of An Icon — we recommend booking for this one as tickets currently sell out in advance — Ana Mendieta, Julio Le Parc and Tracey Emin: A Second Life.

Entry fees for those alone aren't far off justifying an £84-a-year Tate membership.

Serendipity Island opened this weekend just gone, on 25th July, and will be in place throughout August.





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