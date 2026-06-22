Clerkenwell Ebi Wines wine bar announces opening date — and it's next month

A new wine bar is coming to central London next month as Ebi Wines announces it is to open up shop on 15th July.

Ebi Wines will live at 5a Rosebery Avenue, nearby Farringdon tube station. It's named after "a Japanese colour name of grapes."

It’s notable as the venture of Raku Oda, who was previously Assistant Head Sommelier at Heston Blumenthal’s three-Michelin-star The Fat Duck in Bray.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Oda posted a farewell message to The Fat Duck team on social media just a few days ago, suggesting the Ebi Wines founder is now putting all of his time into this new venture.

But this isn’t the start of Ebi Wines. It has already held wine tastings and pop-up events at Teto Studio in Islington, before announcing these new venue plans in April.

Ebi Wines will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 5pm to 10:30pm and on Sundays, which will see it serve from 3pm to 9:30pm.

Takeaway too?

A recent commercial listing for the site suggests it’s a 452 square feet space — Ebi Wines is going be intimate, as the venue’s own recent work-in-progress Instagram posts suggest.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The site was previously home to another wine bar, one called Emanuelle.

It opened in 2023 and was a 24-cover venue, giving us some idea as to how many of us may be able to cram into Ebi Wines next month.

The Ebi Wines website is a bare-bones affair at present, but does describe the business as a “wine bar + shop” suggesting it could be as useful for preparing for a dinner party as heading out for a glass or two,.

Wines that have featured in previous tastings under the Ebi Wines banner include the Pieropan 2023 Soave Classico La Rocca, which tends to sell for up to £40 a bottle, and the £80-a-go Mullinueaux Granite Syrah. This is unlikely to be the place for cheap plonk.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



