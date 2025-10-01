Iconic London nightclub Corsica Studios announces 2026 closure date

The wave of nightclub closures which has been like a death knell to debauchery is still taking victims, and its most recent one is one of London’s iconic venues - Corsica Studios.

Opened in 2002 by Adrian Jones and Amanda Moss, Corsica Studios has been the north star of many drunken South London clubbers for years, and one of the venues at the heart of London’s nightlife. It has drawn in performances from everyone from Fred Again to Bjork.

After more than two decades hosting revellers, the 500-capacity venue will close its doors for good in March 2026 as a redevelopment of the site goes ahead.

In the official statement regarding the closure, the owners said “Nothing lasts forever,” referring to the pressure surrounding late-night venues, especially from developers - although the venue confirmed that this wasn’t the sole reason for Corsica’s closure.

Currently, flats are being built on the site of the old Elephant & Castle Shopping Centre which is said to be a £1.5 billion development.

(Image credit: Alessandro Biascioli / Getty Images)

The group addressed the rumours that its closure is due to redevelopment pressure and concerns over potential noise complaints which it claims are false.

“We truly appreciate all of the interest in our current situation and the numerous heartfelt messages of support. However, it’s important that we first address a few inaccurate comments and assumptions that have appeared recently in the media,” the statement read.

“As Southwark Council will attest, we are a well-run, considerate venue operator and we are not on the receiving end of any noise complaints from local residents.

“We are also not being forced out by the developers or the council - we are in fact engaged in constructive dialogue with both parties about any potential future.”

So whilst we don’t know exactly why the beloved nightclub is closing, we do know that it definitely is. But from December 31st and until March 2026, we can at least all enjoy some banging farewell events to say goodbye in style - seems only fitting really.