From pints to pizzas: All the freebies you can get after running The London Marathon
Make those celebrations longer than the run itself
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Call it the Strava effect, but more and more people seem to be taking on London’s Marathon and with just four weeks to go, it’s feeling less and less like something impulsively fun you signed up for after watching countless influencers jogging across a picturesque common, and more like a very frightening and very real event that is just around the corner. Anyway, if you are one of the, erm, lucky? Those who managed to secure a ticket on the ballot, there are plenty of London jaunts that are offering freebies to any tired but euphoric runners.
Sort of like how savvy teens would have a list of places for Results Day or people who keep track of Birthday rewards, anyone running The London Marathon should make a roundup of all the places offering rewards because, let’s face it, after 26.2 miles, you really deserve it.
Redeeming the offers can vary depending on the venue, but generally, all you'll have to do is show your running bib or medal. It's worth checking out deals for volunteers too, as a couple of places offer the same discounts and treats to anyone who has given up their time as an official London Marathon volunteer.
All the current freebies running for the marathon:
- Cinnamon Kitchen - Free Chaat Dish
- Castle Pubs - Free pint of Camden Hells
- The Brush East London Grand Cafe - Free pint or glass of fizz
- The Lamb, Bloomsbury - Free pint or glass of house wine
- Lanes of London, Mayfair - Free Recovery Boost Smoothie
- TFL - Free travel
2025 freebies that will probably be on offer again
- Bill’s - Free burger and Peroni, Aperol Spritz or Lucky Saint – for volunteers too!
- Brockwell Lido and Park Road Leisure - Free swim
- Franco Manca - Free pizza (running until Monday 28th)
- The Ivy - Free glass of fizz
- Pastaio - Free pasta plate
- The Real Greek - Free Greek Plate meal
- Barry’s Bootcamp - London Marathon Afterparty
- Greene King - Free drink Aperol Spritz, Peroni Nastro Azzurro (draught or packaged), CleanCo Clean Blood Orange Spritz or soft drink.
- Tonkotsu - Free ramen
- Lush – Free products to help recovery
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Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
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