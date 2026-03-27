From pints to pizzas: All the freebies you can get after running The London Marathon

Call it the Strava effect, but more and more people seem to be taking on London’s Marathon and with just four weeks to go, it’s feeling less and less like something impulsively fun you signed up for after watching countless influencers jogging across a picturesque common, and more like a very frightening and very real event that is just around the corner. Anyway, if you are one of the, erm, lucky? Those who managed to secure a ticket on the ballot, there are plenty of London jaunts that are offering freebies to any tired but euphoric runners.

Sort of like how savvy teens would have a list of places for Results Day or people who keep track of Birthday rewards, anyone running The London Marathon should make a roundup of all the places offering rewards because, let’s face it, after 26.2 miles, you really deserve it.

Redeeming the offers can vary depending on the venue, but generally, all you'll have to do is show your running bib or medal. It's worth checking out deals for volunteers too, as a couple of places offer the same discounts and treats to anyone who has given up their time as an official London Marathon volunteer.

(Image credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

All the current freebies running for the marathon:

Cinnamon Kitchen - Free Chaat Dish

Castle Pubs - Free pint of Camden Hells

The Brush East London Grand Cafe - Free pint or glass of fizz

The Lamb, Bloomsbury - Free pint or glass of house wine

Lanes of London, Mayfair - Free Recovery Boost Smoothie

TFL - Free travel

2025 freebies that will probably be on offer again

Bill’s - Free burger and Peroni, Aperol Spritz or Lucky Saint – for volunteers too!

Brockwell Lido and Park Road Leisure - Free swim

Franco Manca - Free pizza (running until Monday 28th)

The Ivy - Free glass of fizz

Pastaio - Free pasta plate

The Real Greek - Free Greek Plate meal

Barry’s Bootcamp - London Marathon Afterparty

Greene King - Free drink Aperol Spritz, Peroni Nastro Azzurro (draught or packaged), CleanCo Clean Blood Orange Spritz or soft drink.

Tonkotsu - Free ramen

Lush – Free products to help recovery





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